The Reformed Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria (RAYCN) has made serious allegations against two former governor

The northern group accused Rotimi Amaechi, and Attahiru Bafarawa of plotting to destabilise President Bola Tinubu's administration

The National President of the leader, Bilal Abdullahi, shared more details about the alleged plot during a press conference

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and ex-Sokoto state governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, have been accused of a plot to destabilise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

The Reformed Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria (RAYCN) alleged that Amaechi and Attahiru are working together with foreign elements and other national and international disgruntled elements.

Rotimi Amaechi and Attahiru Bafarawa are accused of plotting to destabilise President Bola Tinubu's govt. Photo credit: Ritimi Amaechi/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Attahiru Bafarawa

The group alleged that the plot involved the stockpiling of sophisticated firearms, covert actions, and massive protests across the North West, starting from Bafarawa's village and spreading to Sokoto, Zamfara, and other states.

The National President of the leader, Bilal Abdullahi, made the allegation at a press conference on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

According to Abdullahi, Amaechi is providing resources for Bafarawa, who is in turn funding and mobilising Shinkafi to run a campaign of calumny against the administration.

In the statement made available to Legit.ng, he said:

"It is clear that their intention and their several meetings are aimed at intimidating the government President Tinubu, and the various organs of government and make the citizens feel that the government and her various organs are not doing sufficient enough to take the people to prosperity.

"This is a matter of utmost state security concern. Its propensity and devastation can be better imagined. The country and indeed national security is under serious threat by the activities of these marauding tripartite, and we cannot fold our arms until we are submerged or over awe by their evil machination and subterfuge. "

The northern group urged security agencies to investigate the matter immediately and take decisive action against the alleged plotters.

RAYCN called on Nigerian youths, religious organisations, and lovers of peace and democracy to stand against the alleged plot against Tinubu’s government.

"This is nothing short of an attempt to overawe and possibly topple a Democratic institution, it is a treasonable felony and must be resisted with all necessary state powers.

"It is clear that ever since their shameful and incontrovertible defeat at the polls by President Bola Tinubu, these three elements have not hidden their hate and disdain but for the person and organs of the various governments."

Former governor Bafarawa resigns from PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bafarawa tendered his resignation letter from the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the former governor, his reason for leaving the PDP was to pay attention to the new Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative (NSYEI).

Bafarawa was a two-term governor of Sokoto state and was instrumental in the re-election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal in 2019 election.

