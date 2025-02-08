Transparency and Accountability Network (TAN) has warned former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai against actions that could cause violence in the state

The pro-democracy group called on NSA Nuhu Ribadu to investigate some allegations against El-Rufai

TAN urged Kaduna’s leaders and residents to reject divisive politics and prioritise peace, warning that instability could deter economic growth and investment

Abuja, FCT - A pro-democracy group, the Transparency and Accountability Network (TAN), has warned former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai against actions that could destabilise the state, urging political leaders to avoid fueling tensions.

In a statement issued on Friday, February 7, in Abuja, TAN’s national coordinator, Comrade Michael Briggs, said that Kaduna’s stability is crucial not only for the northwest region but for Nigeria as a whole.

Former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has been cautioned against inciting violence in the northern state. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

According to Briggs, recent developments involving former Governor El-Rufai and some state actors have sparked alarm bells across the nation.

Legit.ng notes that El-Rufai has recently made remarks critical of his successor and the current administration in Kaduna state, raising concerns among observers about possible political unrest.

El-Rufai accused of making suspicious political moves

TAN said there are rumours that El-Rufai travelled to Egypt to meet with political allies, suggesting that his trip could be linked to efforts to stoke political discord ahead of the 2027 elections.

"Reliable sources indicate that El-Rufai has journeyed to Egypt, ostensibly to convene with political allies," the statement said.

"However, whispers suggest a far more sinister agenda—to allegedly fan the embers of discord and reignite the flames of political turmoil in Kaduna."

The group also said the former governor's alleged advice to the opposition to mobilise against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) could undermine the state’s fragile peace.

El_Rufai: NSA Ribadu asked to intervene

Meanwhile, TAN urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to launch an investigation into the allegations surrounding El-Rufai’s activities.

"The allegations surrounding El-Rufai’s activities must be investigated with the urgency of a firefighter rushing to extinguish a blaze before it consumes everything in its path," the statement read.

"The seeds of discord must be uprooted before they take root and spread their toxic vines across the state."

The organization also emphasised the economic implications of political instability, warning that renewed unrest could deter investors who are beginning to return to Kaduna.

TAN appeals for unity and peace in Kaduna

TAN called on political actors and community leaders to reject divisive rhetoric and prioritize the well-being of the people.

"The people of Kaduna are not pawns to be moved across a chessboard of political ambition; they are the heart and soul of the state, deserving of peace, dignity, and opportunity," the statement said.

The group also urged residents of Kaduna to remain vigilant, emphasising the need for unity in the face of potential instability.

"We cannot afford to stand idly by while Kaduna state, still nursing wounds from the recent insecurity that threatened to consume it, is pushed to the brink once more by individuals political ambitions that prioritise power over people," it added.

