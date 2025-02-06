The Northern Christians Accord (NCA) has given the EFCC a 72-hour ultimatum to arrest former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai over an alleged N423 billion fraud

The Northern Christian group accused the EFCC of inaction despite multiple petitions and warned that failure to act would lead to mass protests

The NCA made reference to a Kaduna Assembly’s report which reportedly highlighted alleged corruption in contract awards and loan mismanagement under El-Rufai’s administration

Kaduna - A Northern Christian group has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai over an alleged N423 billion fraud.

The Northern Christians Accord (NCA), in a statement released on Thursday, February 6, said it was long overdue for anti-graft agencies to take action against El-Rufai, following his alleged indictment by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

El-Rufai: Group accuses EFCC of inaction

The statement, signed by NCA President Barr. Gideon Jato and Secretary Bro. Sunday Adoka accused the EFCC of inaction despite multiple petitions and the Assembly’s report.

"It is very glaring that the law in Nigeria is centrifugally positioned to favour some people and witch-hunt others, the group said.

"We remember how the EFCC was battling day and night a few months ago, looking for former Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, over a petition from a group in the state."

Kaduna Assembly's alleged indictment of El-Rufai

According to the NCA, a Kaduna State Assembly ad-hoc committee in June 2024 indicted El-Rufai and key members of his administration for alleged corruption in contract awards and mismanagement of both domestic and foreign loans obtained by the state.

The committee’s report, presented by its chairman, Henry Danjuma, reportedly cited evidence of corruption across government ministries, departments, and agencies from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

Among its recommendations, the Assembly urged the Kaduna Internal Revenue Service to withdraw an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) account domiciled at Zenith Bank and demand the refund of all funds deducted under an allegedly illegal guarantee.

It also recommended that all former Commissioners of Finance and Accountants General who served between 2015 and 2023 be investigated by law enforcement agencies.

EFCC's alleged delayed response in previous petitions

The NCA also stated that in July 2024, the Kaduna Citizens Watch for Good Governance (KCWGG) petitioned the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over the allegations. However, seven months later, no arrests have been made.

The group described the lack of action as an “affront” to the rule of law and an “insult” to the people of Kaduna state, alleging that El-Rufai was being shielded from prosecution.

El-Rufai: NCA threatens mass protest

The NCA warned that failure to act within 72 hours would prompt mass mobilisation across Nigeria’s 19 northern states.

"Failure to do so, we shall not hesitate to create awareness about the complacency of the agencies, both within Nigeria and to the international community," the statement read.

"We shall also mobilise our members across the 19 northern states, to match to the headquarters of EFCC and National Assembly."

The EFCC has yet to respond to the ultimatum.

Former appointees of El-Rufai dragged to court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ICPC was set to arraign three former appointees of El-Rufai, in a fresh 64 million naira money laundering charge.

The former appointees are Umar Waziri, the ex-accountant general of Kaduna State; Lawal Shakiru Olajimi Adebisi, a former Senior Special Adviser/Counsellor to El-Rufai; and Yusuf Inuwa, the former Finance Commissioner in the state.

Solar Life Nigeria Limited, whose bank account is believed to have received the diverted funds, is also joining the suit.

