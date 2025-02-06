Former Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi has analysed President Tinubu's agenda for Nigeria

Amid the state of the current economic realities, Fayemi asserted that President Tinubu means well but his intentions should be translated into actions that would result in the desired change Nigerians are yearning for

In a trending interview on Thursday, Fayemi also criticised past leaders but lauded Tinubu for taking up major reforms despite stiff opposition

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Thursday, February 6, former Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well with his policies but "well-meaning" is not enough in leadership.

Why Tinubu intention is not enough, Fayemi explains

In a trending interview, the ex-governor, who described Tinubu as his elder brother, said the Tinubu administration must have a policy framework that aligns with leadership acumen to get Nigerians the desired change.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made this assertion on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday.

Fayemi said:

“He (Tinubu) is well-meaning but well-meaning is not enough in leadership; intentionality is critical to success.”

Buttressing his point, Fayemi, said those in power know the truth but do not act the truth “because sometimes there are many mediating factors.”

Fayemi tells Tinubu what to do as economic challenges persists

He lauded Tinubu's decision on major reform policies and explained what the president should do to address the current challenges bedeviling the nation.

Fayemi asserted:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done many good things, we all must acknowledge that. He’s been bold to take on some of the most difficult decisions that previous leaders have been reluctant to take on.

“The fallout of those decisions has caused us huge cost of living crisis. Fuel subsidy removal, convergence of FX window.

“Whether you talk about student loan or other efforts at resisting insurgency, taming insecurity, tax policy reform, increase revenue into the federal coffers, some elements are there but need to come together.

“This is where effective policy framework go side by side with leadership acumen to get a change of narrative to the story. Maybe that’s the area where we need to do lots more.”

Watch Fayemi's full interview below:

Fayemi speaks on Ekiti next governor

In another development, Legit.ng previously reported that Kayode Fayemi endorsed his successor, Governor Biodun Oyebanjo, for a second term.

The former minister also noted that there would be no automatic return tickets for National and State assembly members.

Fayemi stated that the ruling APC is democratic, but he and his family would be voting for Governor Oyebanji in the next election.

