Zenith Bank has emerged as Nigeria’s second most capitalised bank, hitting N3 trillion on the Nigerian stock exchange

The bank’s shares rose to N72 on Monday, July 14, 2025, before dipping slightly to N71.50 at the close of trading

Zenith Bank trails behind GTCO, while UBA is the third most valuable bank on the Nigerian Exchange Limited

Zenith Bank has officially hit a market capitalisation of ₦3 trillion, making it Nigeria’s second most valuable bank on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The bank’s stock peaked at ₦72 per share on Monday, July 14, 2025, before closing at ₦71.50—a testament to strong investor interest ahead of its second-quarter earnings.

Dividend buzz fuels investor appetite

The achievement comes just after Zenith successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ₦500 billion recapitalisation target, a key factor boosting investor confidence.

Analysts now expect the stock to stay hot, especially with the promise of an interim dividend on the horizon.

According to market analysts, Zenith Bank’s consistent dividend performance is driving renewed investor interest.

The upcoming Q2 2025 earnings report is expected to confirm the bank’s continued profitability, with dividend-focused investors increasing their exposure to top-tier financial stocks.

Equity analysts have also revised their price targets upward, betting on the bank’s strong fundamentals, cost discipline, and capital investments in digital banking.

Some expect even stronger earnings if interest rates ease later this year, helping offset margin pressures.

Top three banks dominate NGX valuation

Data from the NGX shows that Zenith Bank, GTCO, and UBA now account for a combined ₦8 trillion in market value.

GTCO leads the pack as the most capitalised financial institution, with Zenith following closely behind and UBA taking third place.

Zenith Bank currently has over 41.06 billion shares outstanding, according to figures from NGX as of the market close on Monday.

This positions the bank as a heavyweight player as investors look for stability in an otherwise volatile equities market.

CBN reforms, market confidence drive rally

The CBN’s capital requirements have triggered a wave of recapitalisation efforts across tier-1 banks.

Despite initial concerns over dividend suspensions due to exposure risks, Zenith Bank’s compliance with regulatory demands has reassured investors and analysts alike.

Meanwhile, Market Forces Africa reports that regulators are allowing some forbearance and flexibility regarding dividend payments, calming fears of investor payout freezes.

What to watch ahead

As the Q2 2025 financial reporting season approaches, investor focus is now on Zenith Bank’s earnings performance and dividend declaration.

With analyst upgrades, strong capital buffers, and continued expansion into digital banking, the bank is expected to remain in the spotlight.

Experts believe that shareholder value could climb even higher, especially if macroeconomic conditions stabilise and the CBN signals a potential interest rate cut later in the year.

Zenith Bank retains Nigeria’s No. 1 spot

Legit.ng previously reported that Zenith Bank remains Nigeria’s number one bank by tier-1 capital for the 16th year in a row in the 2025 Top 1000 World Bank’s ranking, produced by The Banker, Financial Times Group, a London-based company.

The ranking places the Nigerian bank as the 581st bank in the world, with a tier-1 capital of $2 billion.

The global rankings, which were published in the July edition of the magazine, were based on the 2024 year-end tier-1 capital of banks.

