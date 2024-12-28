Former Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi has endorsed his successor, Governor Biodun Oyebanjo, for a second term

The former minister also noted that there would be no automatic return tickets for National and State assembly members

Fayemi stated that the ruling APC is democratic, but he and his family would be voting for Governor Oyebanji in the next election

Kayode Fayemi, the former Governor of Ekiti State, has made it clear that current members of the National Assembly and State House of Assembly will not receive automatic return tickets.

Fayemi, who spoke on behalf of another All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, former Governor Niyi Adebayo, emphasized that lawmakers must work hard to earn their return tickets. He urged them to support Governor Biodun Oyebanji's second term bid, which will be considered as part of their assessment.

The former minister made this declaration at a meeting with APC stakeholders at his country home in Isan Ekiti. He also used the opportunity to officially endorse Governor Oyebanji for a second term, praising his performance, particularly in the area of appointments.

Fayemi commends people returning to APC

Fayemi acknowledged that there are people clamouring for Oyebanji to run again and noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would soon announce the date for the Ekiti governorship poll. Interestingly, Fayemi pointed out that some individuals who opposed Oyebanji's candidacy in 2022 are backing his re-election bid.

These individuals had left the APC to contest under a different party but have since returned to the APC. Fayemi welcomed them back but made it clear that they would have to "queue in line" and earn their place. Fayemi also emphasized that the APC is a democratic party, and the door is open for anyone who wants to contest for the 2026 governorship.

However, he made it clear that his family and he personally support Oyebanji. This declaration sets the stage for the upcoming elections in Ekiti State, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold.

Oyebanji pays N70k minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has commenced the payment of new minimum wage to workers in the state.

The workers in their hundreds gathered at the office of the governor on Tuesday, December 17, to express their appreciation to him after receiving the payment of the new minimum wage.

Permanent secretaries and junior officers thanked the governor as the new minimum wage reflected across the board.

