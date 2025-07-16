The Nigerian stock market continued its strong performance as investors gained over N14 trillion in a single day

There were heavy activities as 11.67 billion shares worth N363.41 billion were exchanged in 36,635 deals

Nestle, Eunisell, Secure Electronic Technology, Omatek, and Tripple Gee led the charge, each posting significant price increases

The Nigerian stock market surged on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) crossed the 128,000 mark for the first time.

The rise is driven by strong demand across key sectors following the public holiday announced on Tuesday in honour of late former president Muhmammdu Buhari.

Data shows that the NGX ASI rose by 1.80% to close at a record high of 128,967.08 points, up from the previous day’s 126,689.54 points.

The market capitalisation also jumped from N80.143 trillion to N81.584 trillion, with equities investors gaining approximately N1.441 trillion in a single session.

A total of 11.67 billion shares valued at N363.41 billion were traded in 36,635 deals, with First Holdco, UBA, Access Holdings, Universal Insurance, and Zenith Bank among the most active stocks by volume.

Here is snapshot of how the market performed on Wednesday

Top gainers

Nestle Nigeria gained N150.00, rising from N1,500.00 to N1,650.00 per share (+10.00%).

Eunisell added N1.35, moving from N13.50 to N14.85 per share (+10.00%).

Secure Electronic Technology rose by N0.11, from N1.10 to N1.21 per share (+10.00%).

Omatek increased N0.16, from N1.60 to N1.76 per share (+10.00%).

Tripple Gee gained N0.39, climbing from N3.93 to N4.32 per share (+9.92%).

Top losers

NPF Microfinance Bank declined by N0.27, falling from N2.70 to N2.43 per share (-10.00%).

FTN Cocoa dropped N0.78, from N7.80 to N7.02 per share (-10.00%).

C&I Leasing lost N0.79, from N7.92 to N7.13 per share (-9.97%).

Champion Breweries fell N1.36, from N13.65 to N12.29 per share (-9.96%).

McNichols dropped N0.43, from N4.32 to N3.89 per share (-9.95%).

Most active trades

First Holdco: 10.47 billion shares traded, valued at N324.47 billion

UBA: 157.54 million shares, N7.62 billion

Access Holdings: 124.64 million shares, N3.27 billion

Universal Insurance: 124.08 million shares, N89.99 million

Zenith Bank: 66.28 million shares, N5.08 billion

GTB breaks record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that GTCO has become the first Nigerian banking stock to cross N100, following strong investor demand

This follows a surge in investor confidence driven by GTCO's recent listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and a robust financial performance.

The bank has been on the rise, posting a record profit of N1.017 trillion in 2024, marking an 88.4% increase from the previous year

