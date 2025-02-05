Muhammadu Buhari, the former Nigerian president, has shared some of his administration's major achievements

While President Bola Tinubu's government continues with the fight against insecurity, and reviving the grappling economy, Buhari has shared how his administration secured improved security and the economy

Buhari also shared the difficulties Nigerian leaders are faced with while trying to implement key reform policies and programmes

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of Nigeria, has revealed that security and economy in Nigeria improved significantly during his eight years in office as president of the country.

Amid claim Tinubu inherited bad economy, Buhari said security and economy improved under his watch. Photo credit: ASO ROCK VILLA

Source: Facebook

Amid blame game, Buhari speaks on administration's success

This is amid the blame game that Buhari handed a poor economy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and sold Nigeria's future by regular borrowing and he should be blamed for the hunger and current hardship across the country.

Buhari made this revelation on Wednesday, February 5, when he received members of the Katsina State Correspondents’ chapel at his country home, Daura, Katsina state, on a courtesy visit.

As reported by THISDAY, Buhari recalled that before his administration, security and economic challenges were pervading the country, but his administration had curbed the menace of terrorism and economic meltdown.

The former president explained that the revolving security and economic strategies initiated and implemented by his government successfully tackled the economic and security woes he inherited from his predecessors.

Buhari, who spoke in Hausa, said:

“Security and economy improved significantly in Nigeria under my administration compared to what we met in 2015. Things will continue to improve in Nigeria.”

Buttressing his point, he said only Nigerians in the corridor of power would understand the administrative challenges confronting the country.

Additionally, Buhari noted that the nation’s leaders always faced bottlenecks in implementing policies and programmes.

Buhari speaks on survival after leaving presidency

Legit.ng previously reported that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari explained that one of his rented properties in Katsina state now contributes to his daily expenses.

The immediate past president maintained that he did not use the office of the presidency to enrich himself while in office.

According to Buhari, he had three houses, one in his hometown, two in Katsina town and the other one in Daura, his hometown.

Read more about Buhari here:

Did US authorities find $5 billion in 'Buhari’s New York House'?

In another interesting development, Legit.ng recalled that the former military and democratic leader in Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, left office on May 29, 2023, after eight years at the helms of affairs.

Buhari recently disclosed that he owns only three houses: one in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state, and two in Kaduna state.

However, social media posts have alleged that the FBI raided a New York house purportedly owned by the ex-leader of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng