President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Osinbajo's suspected rift has received more light from the former Governor of Osun state, Bisi Akande

Akande disclosed that he was the one who nominated Osinbajo to Tinubu when the issue of replacing Pastor Tunde Bakare as Muhammadu Buhari came up

The former governor also disclosed that Buhari never wanted Osinbajo to contest the APC presidential ticket against Tinubu

The former Osun state governor Bisi Akande, has commented on the suspected political rift between President Bola Tinubu and the immediate past Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Legit.ng recall that ahead of the 2023 general election, the former vice president contested the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Tinubu and other party chieftains.

Bisi Akande has explained that Muhammadu Buhari did not want Yemi Osinbajo to contest against Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @MBuhari, @yemiosinbajo

How Tinubu, Osinbajo's relationship went strain

It was reported that the move strained the relationship between the duo. Osinbajo was a commissioner under Tinubu for eight years during his time as governor of Lagos state.

Osinbajo's presidential ambition also polarised Tinubu's camp with the likes of former Senator Babafemi Ojudu, declaring his support for the former vice president.

But in an interview with media personality, Edmund Obilo, the former Osun governor disclosed that he was the one who asked Tinubu to nominate Osinbajo when the replacement of Pastor Tunde Bakare was discussed.

Bakare was the running mate of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari under the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in 2011, before the formation of the APC ahead of the 2015 general elections.

Osinbajo won the election with Buhari

Four years later, Osinbajo ran as Buhari's running mate and won the presidency. Akande further confirmed that Buhari did not oppose the candidacy of Tinubu.

The former governor said:

“He didn’t tell me so. I asked him many questions, including whether he instigated Osinbajo to contest against Tinubu. He said no and explained that, in his culture, when your mentor is interested in a position, you don’t contest with him.”

Earlier this week, Tinubu and Osinbajo met at an energy summit in Tanzania. The duo were seen laughing a photographs in what was considered the first public outing since Tinubu became Nigeria's president in 2023.

Osinbajo was not the only ally Tinubu lost because of his presidential ambition. He also lost the likes of the two-term governor of Osun state and the immediate past minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola. The president also lost several others because of his Muslim-Muslim ticket option.

