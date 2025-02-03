A former governor of Oyo state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has denied withdrawing the case on the assassination of former attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, late Bola Ige

Bisi Akande, a former Osun state governor, in an interview, alleged that Ladoja withdrew the case when he was the governor of Oyo state

But, fuming at the claim on Monday, February 3, Senator Ladoja asserted that “Chief Akande lied against me”

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and former Oyo state governor, Rasheed Ladoja, on Monday, February 3, denied withdrawing Bola Ige’s case.

Recall a former governor of Osun state, Bisi Akande, had raised concerns about the unresolved assassination of Ige, a former minister of justice of Nigeria, asserting that Ladoja may have vital information regarding the murder.

In a recent interview with broadcaster, Edmund Obilo, Akande, 86, lamented that key figures who might have shed more light on the case, including a former Oyo state governor, Lam Adesina, had died.

Akande, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had said:

“There are many things that die with people. I know Lam Adesina went to court over the matter, and I also know his successor, (Rashidi) Ladoja withdrew the case. Ask Ladoja, he would know more about Bola Ige’s death."

But reacting on Monday, February 3, 2025, Ladoja said Akande's claims are complete falsehoods.

Per Vanguard, the ex-Oyo governor said old age has probably affected Akande's memory. The newspaper said Ladoja spoke when reporters visited him at his Bodija residence in Ibadan.

The Punch also noted Ladoja's refutation.

Ladoja wondered why Akande, who said he knew many things about the assassination that he would not disclose, did not tell the public what exactly surrounded the tragic killing of the former justice minister on Sunday, December 23, 2001.

Bola Ige’s murder: Son speaks

Meanwhile, in an interview, also with Obilo, Architect Muyiwa Ige, son of the late Ige, provided a first-hand account of the tragic day his father was assassinated.

Muyiwa recounted the harrowing event, shedding light on a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s history, unveiling layers of mystery, pain, and resilience.

Bola Ige’s daughter reflects on father's assassination

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funsho Adegbola, daughter of the late Ige, recounted the symbolic warnings that preceded her father's assassination.

Adegbola recalled a troubling dream in which she was mourning, dressed in black. When she confided in her father, his response was both reassuring and unsettling:

