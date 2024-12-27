Funsho Adegbola, daughter of the late Chief Bola Ige, recounts eerie premonitions and symbolic warnings before her father's assassination

Ige, Nigeria’s ex-Minister of Justice, was killed in his Ibadan home in 2001, a tragedy surrounded by unsettling events

Despite ongoing threats and political tensions, Ige's legacy of integrity and service remains a powerful example, though justice for his murder remains elusive

Bola Ige’s Daughter Reflects on Father Assassination and Unresolved Justice

Adegbola shared her experiences on the radio talk show State Affairs with Edmund Obilo, revealing the haunting series of events that led to the tragedy.

Adegbola recalled a troubling dream in which she was mourning, dressed in black. When she confided in her father, his response was both reassuring and unsettling:

“Nobody can kill me; my life is in God’s hands.” Days before the assassination, during a chieftaincy ceremony at the palace of the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuade, Ige’s cap was mysteriously removed, an incident he found deeply symbolic and unprecedented.

Reflecting on her father's life, Adegbola described his simplicity and moral integrity.

As Minister of Power and Steel, Ige returned 16 official cars assigned to him, stating he could not maintain more than two.

His Spartan lifestyle extended to his basic security arrangements, with ordinary carpentry wooden doors instead of bulletproof ones.

Despite escalating political tensions and threats, Ige remained steadfast in his faith and courage, relying on his spirituality to navigate challenges.

Adegbola linked the threats to her father's political battles, particularly with Iyiola Omisore, then Deputy Governor of Osun State, during Governor Bisi Akande’s administration.

The inability to obtain justice for Ige’s murder remains a devastating wound for the family. Adegbola lamented how her mother, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, was unable to secure justice for her husband, a cruel irony that broke her spirit.

Adegbola’s memoir, "He Gave Me Wings," sheds light on the enduring impact of her father’s death on their family and the nation.

She emphasized his legacy of integrity, courage, and selfless service, contrasting it with the current state of governance in Nigeria.

Ige’s assassination remains an unresolved tragedy, but his values and principles continue to inspire those who remember him.

