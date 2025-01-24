Rauf Aregbesola, the immediate past minister of interior, has mourned the death of his political godson, Echekwu Anselem Udoka, popularly known as Orobo Aregbe

Raud Aregbesola, the former governor of Osun state and immediate past minister of interior, has mourned the demised of his political godson, Echekwu Anselem Udoka, known as Orobo Aregbe.

The former governor, popularly referred to as Aregbe, narrated that his personal physician informed him of Orobo Aregbe's admission to his hospital on Monday, January 20. He recalled that the deceased was in a bad state when he was brought to the hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with the best medical team on the ground.

How Aregbesola' political godson died

According to the former minister in an Instagram post on Thursday, January 23, the late political godson was brought to the hospital unconsciously, but he was assured that the best possible attention would be given to him. He added that he was shaken but was hopeful of a favourable outcome.

Aregbe narrated that when he was later informed of the challenges the team of first-class medical practitioners encountered in their move to revive Orobo Aregbe, he rejected their conclusion or imagined the worst scenario. He recalled he requested a talk with another doctor, whom he pleaded with to do everything in his capacity to revive him, saying Udoka was one of the best human beings he had ever met.

His statement reads in part:

"Anselem was a GEM. As a human being, he was just fantastic; as a politician, OROBO AREGBE was extraordinary in his trust, loyalty, commitment and dedication. He was electrifying in mobilization, tireless in electoral work, ebullient in his disposition, guileless in his works and joyful at all times.

"He was the epitome of loyalty, dedication and commitment to the progressive cause, his friends and me personally. His sterling life will continue to inspire many to worthy causes and the best human virtues."

Who was Aregbesola political godson, Orobo Aregbe?

Aregbesola then extolled Orobo Aregbe's influence in the Igbo progressive political climate in Lagos. Without denying God's grace, he said, "Echekwu Anselem Udoka (Orobo Aregbe) is almost irreplaceable."

The former governor then described the demise of Orobo Aregbe as painful, saying he was a partner and confidant. He said no word would be enough to express his grief about the death of his political godson and the transition of an invaluable partner.

