Osogbo, Osun state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has suspended the former governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The ruling party said Aregbesola, who was also a former Minister of Interior was involved in anti-party activities.

APC accused Aregbesola of creating divisions within the party Photo credit: Rauf Aregbesola

The Osun APC accused Aregbesola of creating divisions within the party by establishing a splinter faction, Vanguard reports.

This is contained in a resolution submitted to the APC National Secretariat and addressed to National Chairman Dr. Umar Ganduje.

They said Aregbesola's move undermine the party’s cohesion and unity, especially during a critical period in Osun politics.

Osun APC claimed that Aregbesola’s actions have fueled internal divisions and caused significant discord. The party leader argued that Aregbesola's suspension is to address perceived disloyalty and realign its leadership ahead of future elections.

Legit.ng recalls that Osun state chapter of the APC announced the expulsion of 84 members.

The ruling party accused the 84 expelled members of engaging in anti-party activities in the state.

The expelled APC members are said to be loyalists of Aregbesola.

APC drags former Osun governor Aregbesola to court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Osun APC frowned at the activities of the former governor and minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The APC dragged the former minister who served under President Buhari's government to court for creating a faction within the party.

This was after the Osun APC leadership warned members of the party against joining Aregbesola's Omoluabi Caucus.

