APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe faced backlash for dismissing calls to support Seyi Tinubu as the next Lagos State Governor

Comrade Isaac Balami criticized Igbokwe's stance as outdated, highlighting Seyi Tinubu's leadership credentials, philanthropic efforts, and potential to deliver good governance

Balami emphasized the importance of young, innovative leaders in shaping Nigeria's future and pledged to mobilize youth support for Seyi Tinubu’s potential candidacy

Joe Igbokwe, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has come under fire for criticizing moves to field Seyi Tinubu as the next Lagos State Governor.

Recall that Igbokwe, in his recent Facebook post, described the calls as a “distraction” and asserted that governing Lagos is “not a job for the boys."

Joe Igbokwe tackled for dismissing plans to field Seyi Tinubu as Lagos next governor. Photo credit: @igbokwe_joe/@STinubu

Source: Twitter

His (Igbokwe) words, however, sparked widespread condemnation and controversy with Comrade Isaac Balami, an APC chieftain and former Deputy Campaign Manager for the Obi/Datti presidential campaign in 2023, in a statement cited by Legit.ng criticising Igbokwe’s stance.

Balami announced his commitment to mobilizing support for Seyi Tinubu should he decide to contest the Lagos governorship seat.

“If Seyi Tinubu agrees to run in the next Lagos governorship election, I will rally my army of youth supporters to back him. This is the time to change the practice of gerontocracy for the good of Lagosians," Balami declared

Balami: Igbokwe not consistent with modern democracy

Balami expressed disappointment in Igbokwe’s comments, noting their inconsistency with modern democratic principles that emphasize youth and innovation.

He acknowledged Igbokwe’s contributions to youth advocacy but described his remarks as outdated.

“Igbokwe knows that the future of this great country lies in the hands of its vibrant youths. Historically, good governance is often associated with young leaders.

"For instance, Yakubu Gowon was 32 when he became Head of State, and Emmanuel Macron became French President at 39,” Balami argued.

Balami defends Seyi Tinubu’s credentials

Balami dismissed age-based criticism, highlighting Seyi Tinubu’s leadership qualities and track record in business and philanthropy.

He credited Tinubu with empowering young people and addressing societal challenges through his foundation.

“Our interest in Seyi Tinubu stems not only from his age but also from his capacity to deliver good governance. His leadership as a CEO and his work in empowering youths show he understands the realities of ordinary people,” Balami said.

Balami also criticized the use of age, gender, and tribe as criteria for leadership, calling for a shift toward merit-based governance.

He pointed out the irony of Igbokwe’s remarks, given his own early start in politics and his non-indigenous roots in Lagos.

“If Igbokwe could benefit from political opportunities at a young age, why deny the same to others? It’s hypocritical to now weaponize age while ignoring questions of indigeneity,” Balami stated.

Balami drums support for Seyi Tinubu

Balami concluded by reaffirming his commitment to supporting Seyi Tinubu and challenging the notion that leadership is reserved for older politicians.

“Lagos and Nigeria are for the boys, not just for the men. The men have done their best; it’s time for innovative youths to step up,” he said.

This ongoing debate underscores the broader question of generational change in Nigerian politics and the role of youth in shaping the nation’s future.

Ambode urged to return as Lagos gov

Previously, Legit.ng reported that some residents of Lagos State are urging former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to join the 2027 governorship race.

They believe he has the "Midas touch" to transform the state, given his impressive track record during his previous term in office from 2015 to 2019.

Despite losing the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket under controversial circumstances, Ambode's legacy in human capital development, infrastructure, and total transformation of Lagos remains evident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng