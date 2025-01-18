VDM Declares Support for Seyi Tinubu as Potential 2027 Lagos Governorship Candidate
- Activist Very Dark Man endorsed Seyi Tinubu as a potential 2027 Lagos governorship candidate, citing his potential to boost youth involvement in politics.
- Seyi Tinubu has not officially declared his candidacy, but discussions about his possible run are generating debate on political dynasties and generational change.
- A former Lagos assembly speaker was recently impeached amid allegations of preparing to contest the same governorship election
Popular activist, Very Dark Man, has publicly endorsed Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as a potential candidate for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election.
In a statement shared on Instagram, the activist expressed strong confidence in Seyi’s ability to inspire greater youth involvement in politics. According to him, Seyi represents a much-needed generational bridge that could pave the way for young Nigerians to take on key leadership roles.
While Seyi Tinubu has not officially announced his intention to run for office, discussions surrounding his potential candidacy have sparked widespread debate.
VDM likens Seyi to Bola Tinubu
The activist believes that Seyi’s political style reflects his father’s strategic approach and sees this as an opportunity to bring young, capable individuals into positions of power.
The endorsement has reignited conversations about political dynasties and youth representation in Nigeria’s political landscape.
Advocates for generational change have pointed to the importance of involving younger leaders in decision-making processes to address the country’s evolving challenges.
Obasa impeached after alluding to gubernatorial interest
Meanwhile, the political scene in Lagos has seen recent turbulence. A former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly was impeached amid allegations of preparing to contest the 2027 governorship election.
The development has further heightened speculation about the race and the potential candidates who could emerge.
Groups that endorsed president's son as Lagos governor
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the 2027 Lagos State governorship election was already generating buzz, with various groups endorsing President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, for the position.
By 2027, current Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be rounding up with his second term in the state. He would obviously have a say in who becomes the state's next governor, but the politics have begun to emerge two years ahead.
