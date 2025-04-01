NIMET’s April weather outlook forecasted hot conditions across Nigeria, with temperatures reaching up to 42°C in the north and significant heat stress nationwide

Rainfall predictions varied regionally, with Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers expected to receive the highest levels, while northern states saw minimal rainfall

Health warnings included increased malaria risks in the south and meningitis alerts in the extreme north, alongside recommendations for residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) released its weather outlook for April, forecasting hot weather conditions nationwide.

The central and northern states were identified as high-risk areas for heat exhaustion and heatstroke, while the southern regions faced significant heat stress.

Temperatures were predicted to range from 38–42°C in the north, 36–40°C in the central states, and 32–36°C in the south, with coastal areas experiencing warmer-than-average conditions.

Rainfall forecast highlights regional variations

NIMET’s rainfall forecast indicated significant regional differences, with Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo, Anambra, and Cross River expected to receive 300–400mm of rainfall.

Other southern states were forecasted to receive 200–300mm, central states 100–200mm, and northern states 0–50mm. These variations underscored the need for preparedness in regions prone to heavy rainfall.

Health alerts issued for malaria and meningitis

The agency issued key health warnings, highlighting increased malaria risk in the south and parts of Kwara, Kogi, and Benue due to heightened mosquito activity.

Additionally, meningitis alerts were raised for the extreme north, where conditions were favourable for outbreaks.

Heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke, were expected to affect central and northern regions.

Safety recommendations for residents

NIMET advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and use mosquito nets and repellents to mitigate health risks.

The agency also urged the public to follow health and weather advisories to ensure safety during the month’s challenging conditions.

About NIMET

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) is the government agency responsible for providing weather forecasts, climate information, and meteorological services across Nigeria.

Established to support safety, agriculture, environmental sustainability, and disaster management, NIMET plays a crucial role in monitoring and predicting weather conditions.

The agency offers timely updates on climate patterns, including rainfall, temperature, and extreme weather events, to help individuals and organisations plan effectively. NIMET also provides warnings for health risks related to weather, such as heat stress and malaria outbreaks.

Through its services, NIMET contributes to national development and the wellbeing of Nigeria’s population.

NIMET releases 2025 climate prediction

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, unveiled the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to the public on Tuesday, 4th February 2025.

Themed ‘The Role of Early Warnings towards a Climate Resilient Aviation Industry for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development’, the SCP document predicts significant rainfall events at the beginning of 2025, with these rains likely to precede the onset.

The onset of rain was predicted to be delayed over the northern and central states of Plateau, as well as parts of Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Adamawa, and Kwara.

