Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 general election, there are strong indications that several political stakeholders are backing Nigeria's perennial presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to challenge incumbent President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has not publicly declared his re-election bid but it is public knowledge that the President would most likely seek re-election.

Some political stakeholders are backing Atiku (right) in his bid to sack President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

In this report, Legit.ng highlights political stakeholders who have backed Atiku in the former vice-president's quest to democratically unseat Tinubu and the APC in 2027.

1) Senator Felix Ogunwale

In a recent statement cited by the Nigerian Tribune, Senator Felix Kolawole Ogunwale, popularly known as “Jumokol”, endorsed Atiku for president in 2027.

Expressing deep concern for the current state of the nation, the erstwhile lawmaker representing Osun Central in the national assembly lamented the alleged widespread suffering among Nigerians, believed to have been exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Tinubu government.

Senator Ogunwale shared positive views about Atiku’s leadership qualities and his purported potential to bring positive change to Nigeria.

Addressing criticisms of Atiku, particularly from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Ogunwale attributed these disputes to political dynamics and personal conflicts. He highlighted Atiku’s experience as vice president under Obasanjo and praised their efforts in managing national debts and other responsibilities. Ogunwale defended Atiku against accusations of corruption, asserting that his leadership could bring relief to the Nigerian populace.

2) Emeka Kalu

In August 2024, Emeka Kalu, the director-general (DG) of Global Initiatives for Good Governance (GIGG), expressed strong support for Atiku, stating that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader is the only candidate capable of defeating the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Kalu responded to remarks made by Bode George, a Lagos-based chieftain of the PDP, who suggested that Atiku, 78, should wait until 2031 to run for president again.

Pointedly, Kalu dismissed this notion, arguing that leadership requires individuals with the experience and skills that Atiku possesses.

He praised Atiku as a leader with a broad national appeal, noting his strong relationships across Nigeria's diverse regions. Kalu also criticised those who oppose Atiku, accusing them of promoting inexperienced individuals for political office to gain personal benefits.

He said:

"As the curtain of the 2027 general elections closes on, Atiku Abubakar remains the only leader with the wealth of experience to fix Nigeria, rejuvenate the nation’s crumbling economy, and bring it to the front page of excellence."

3) Dele Momodu

In October 2024, media entrepreneur Dele Momodu pushed back at critics of Atiku contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Momodu, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television, wondered why some critics of Atiku are scared of the Adamawa-born politician's presidential ambition.

Atiku has contested for the Nigerian presidency severally. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

According to him, only God and destiny will determine whether Atiku achieved his lifelong presidential ambition come 2027.

Asked if Atiku would be a threat to President Tinubu’s reelection bid, Momodu replied:

“I’m sure they (Atiku’s critics) believe so. I know those who believe that he is the only one right now. Atiku will be a threat if he is able to galvanise a mega political party. He (Atiku) will be a threat."

The PDP chieftain said Abubakar stands a chance in 2027 if the “mood of the nation is overwhelmingly opposed to the current leader”.

2027: APC chieftain speaks on threat of opposition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ismael Ahmed, a chieftain of the APC in Kano state, said if Atiku and Peter Obi united in 2023, his party and Tinubu (the incumbent president) would have lost.

Ahmed who spoke recently on Mic on Podcast said “God forbid” that the two opposition leaders come together in 2027.

