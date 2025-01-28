Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with former vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo at the Africa Energy Summit in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu traveled to Dar es Salaam on January 27-28, 2025, to attend the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit.

Tinubu and Osinbajo connect at the energy summit in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Tinubu will deliver a national statement highlighting Nigeria’s clean energy initiatives, and commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

The President was joined by key officials, including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, among others

The summit is organized by the Government of Tanzania and Mission 300 to address Africa’s electricity access gap using new technology and innovative financing.

Tinubu and Osinbajo connected at the energy summit in Dar Es Salaam alongside the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina.

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared photos of the meeting via his X handle, @DOlusegun, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

"🇳🇬 connect at the energy summit in Dar Es Salaam #PBATInTanzania"

Nigerians react as Tinubu meets Osinbajo

Legit.ng compiles dome reactions on social media as Tinubu meets with Osinbajo in Tanzania.

Mayowa-David @Mayordavid_9

"PBAT is a man with a clean heart"

TJ COOL ❤️ @AdelabuMustaph2

Asiwaju, the man with a Golden Heart ❣️. Akanbi Omo Olodo Ide 🇳🇬

M I C H A E L @OmoIyaUche1

"Same PYO u guys insulted for politics."

Akanji Adeyemi @Olasunkanmiiiii

"PYO is now a darling. Unfortunate souls."

Olorunjuwonlo Azeez @AliveAzeez

"This fills me with joy. 😇

"PYO has really put on"

Legit.ng also reported that Osinbajo urged President Tinubu to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians amid economic hardship.

The former vice president emphasized the urgency for social welfare programmes and accessible healthcare.

Osinbajo also lamented the high level of literacy, particularly in the northern part of Nigeria, adding that such would make development difficult.

Osinbajo makes cryptic comment on Nigeria's condition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osinbajo said people of integrity are now becoming difficult to find.

Osinbajo emphasized that integrity is a core value that is fast fading in our society, adding that it helps build trust and a strong institution.

The former vice president referenced the lives of former South African President Nelson Mandela and late Nigerian lawyer Justice Kayode Eso.

