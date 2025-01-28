How We Persuaded Afe Babalola to Withdraw Lawsuit Against Farotimi - Ooni

Following the intervention of the Ooni of Ife and other prominent Yoruba monarchs, Aare Afe Babalola has agreed to drop all criminal defamation suits against human rights activist Dele Farotimi

Following the intervention of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and other prominent Yoruba monarchs, the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has agreed to drop all criminal defamation suits against human rights activist, Mr. Dele Farotimi.

The traditional rulers arrived at the ABUAD campus on the outskirts of Ado-Ekiti at about 10:30 pm on Sunday and proceeded to a closed-door meeting with the legal luminary.

Monarchs Advocate for Forgiveness

The entourage of the Ooni of Ife included the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe; Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ilori Faboro; Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Alagbado; Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Michael Ademolaju; Ajero of Ijero, Oba Adewole Adebayo; and Alaaye of Efon Alaaye, Oba Emmanuel Agunsoye II. At about 11 pm, they emerged from the meeting and briefed newsmen on the outcome.

Emphasising Alternative Dispute Resolution

The Ooni of Ife, speaking on behalf of the other traditional rulers, emphasised the importance of applying alternative dispute resolution methods used in the old era to resolve disputes.

He appealed to Aare Babalola to forgive Dele Farotimi and withdraw the criminal charges against him.

“Aare Afe Babalola, you are an elder statesman and have seen it all. You are one of the iconic voices in this country, a great man of excellence. You are a rare breed who has excelled in everything you have touched in this life, a very God-fearing elder statesman,” he said.

Acknowledging Contributions and Seeking Reconciliation

The monarchs praised Aare Babalola for his contributions to the Yoruba race and Nigeria, urging him to forgive Farotimi and withdraw the charges.

They highlighted Babalola's adherence to the Yoruba ethos of Omoluwabi and his significant achievements.

The intervention aimed to bring down the tension between Babalola and Farotimi, who had published a book alleging corruption in the judiciary by the elder statesman.

Full statement from Ooni of Ife:

“We came to appeal to Aare Babalola to forgive his son, Dele Farotimi. What we want from him is to withdraw the criminal charges against Farotimi.

“Aare Afe Babalola, you are an elder statesman and have seen it all. You are one of the iconic voices in this country, a great man of excellence. You are a rare breed who has excelled in everything you have touched in this life, a very God fearing elderstateman. Above all, you are one of the proponents of the Yoruba ethos of Omoluwabi which has been your strongest value that you hold in our country.

“This is what we are using to bring down the tempo of what happened between you and your son Dele Farotimi. We are proud of you as a great Yoruba elder statesman. You have done great things for this race and Nigeria such that your name can never be forgotten.

“We’ve all come together as traditional rulers to discuss with you this issue and this gentleman. Dele Farotimi is your son and you must forgive him and withdraw the criminal charges against him.”

