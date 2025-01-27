Legal luminary Afe Babalola has said he will withdraw the defamation suit filed against popular human rights activist, Dele Farotimi

Babalola said he had received several letters as well as calls on the issue from eminent Nigerians, including from ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo and Matthew Kukah, the bishop of Sokoto diocese

The senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) stated that he consented to the traditional rulers’ entreaties because he has nothing to gain from Farotimi’s imprisonment

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Senior lawyer Afe Babalola has accepted to withdraw charges against popular human rights activist, Dele Farotimi who faced criminal defamation charges.

Farotimi, an outspoken opposition figure in Nigeria, was recently embroiled in a controversy over a book he authored where Babalola was allegedly defamed.

Dele Farotimi appears free from Pa Afe Babalola's litigation. Photo credit: @DeleFarotimi, @FccJones

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation on Monday, January 27, Babalola's latest decision followed the appeal on Sunday, January 26, by foremost Yoruba monarchs, including the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Oguwusi and other prominent Ekiti monarchs. They pleaded with the legal icon to drop the charges during a meeting with him at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) campus.

Channels Television also noted the development.

Other prominent monarchs present at the parley included the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejuyigbe; the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu; the Oloye of Oloye Ekiti, Ajero of Ijero Ekiti; and Olojudo of Ido Ekiti.

Babalola said he would instruct his lawyers to discontinue the case.

His words:

“I rejected an oil block and defended the EFCC law and also rejected ministerial nominees twice, wondering why anyone would just wake up and try to rubbish all he had laboured for.

“I have nothing to gain from his imprisonment.

“The request is simple. When Olusegun Obasanjo came, I said no, when Rev Mathew Kukah came, I said no. I have their letters here but on this occasion, I say yes.”

Dele Farotimi vs Afe Babalola: Ooni speaks

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife commended Babalola. The traditional rule hailed Babalola and acknowledged 'his contribution to the development' of the Yoruba race, the nation and the world at large.

The first-class monarch said:

“Your name is more than silver and gold. That is what you have lived for. The whole world has seen that you don’t joke about your name.

“You have laboured to build the name, and no one can rubbish it. Dele Farotimi is your son. You have passed your message that what is in the name is silver and gold.”

Read more on Dele Farotimi:

Dele Farotimi breaks down in tears

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Farotimi broke down in tears on YouTube.

Speaking on the programme, 'The Walk to Freedom', monitored by Legit.ng, Farotimi lamented the alleged politics of polarisation being played by Nigerian politicians.

Farotimi criticised politicians for "dividing" citizens along ethnic lines.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng