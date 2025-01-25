President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will travel to Dar es Salaam on January 27-28, 2025, to attend the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit

Tinubu will deliver a national statement highlighting Nigeria’s clean energy initiatives, and commitment to sustainable energy solutions

The President will be joined by key officials, including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, among others

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to depart Abuja on Sunday for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to participate in the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit from January 27 to 28, 2025.

The Summit, hosted by Tanzania in collaboration with the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank, focuses on achieving “Mission 300,” an initiative to provide electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030.

Addressing the upcoming Summit, in a statement shared via X by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated,

“President Tinubu is committed to showcasing Nigeria’s leadership in Africa’s energy transformation and reaffirming our nation’s dedication to achieving universal energy access.”

The statement also revealed that the two-day event will bring together African leaders, private sector stakeholders, development partners, and civil society groups to strategize on accelerating energy access across the continent.

Key topics include renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the role of private sector investment in achieving energy goals.

The first day will feature ministerial-level presentations of national energy strategies, referred to as compacts, where each country will outline its roadmap for achieving universal energy access within five years.

The second day will culminate in the endorsement of the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration by Heads of State, a unified roadmap for the continent’s energy goals.

What will be Nigeria’s contributions

Onanuga in the statement noted that Tinubu will deliver a national statement during the Summit, emphasizing Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

He will also spotlight Nigeria’s clean energy initiatives and plans for integrated energy delivery systems across Africa.

Ministers to join Tinubu to Tanzania

President Tinubu will be accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, Special Adviser on Energy Olu Verheijen, and other senior government officials.

The delegation will return to Abuja following the conclusion of the Summit on January 28, 2025.

