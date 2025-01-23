Some PDP national working committee members have declared Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers as the party leader in the state

Prominent among the PDP national working committee are National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba and the PDP national treasurer, Ahmed Mohammed

The declaration of Fubara as the PDP leader in Rivers state followed the court judgment that sacked wards, local and state PDP executives who are loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) have declared their support for the recent court judgment that sacked the party's executives from the ward to the state levels in Rivers State.

The PDP leaders disclosed their position when they visited Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the government house in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Wednesday night, January 22. The NWC members also held a closed-door meeting with the governor.

PDP NWC members declared Fubara as the party leaders Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Rivers: PDP leaders supporting Fubara

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP national publicity secretary, led the delegation to the governor. While speaking during the visit, the PDP national treasurer, Ahmed Mohammed, declared Governor Fubara as the PDP leader in Rivers State.

The PDP leader described their visit as part of their move to realign the party and plan ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mohammed expressed their commitment to securing stability, fostering unity and effectively repositioning the PDP in Rivers State.

He also maintained that the NWC was behind Ude Okoye, who the Court of Appeal recently reinstated as the PDP National Secretary. He then urged the party stakeholders and governors to support the emergence of Okoye.

See the photos of the PDP leaders here:

PDP youths visit Fubara

This came a day after the PDP youth leaders across the country met with Governor Fubara to solve the party's internal crisis in the state. The youths then affirmed Fubara's leadership in the state.

The loyalists of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike won the ward, local, and council congresses. The court judgment nullifying the congresses created ripples within the PDP.

Two conflicting court orders marred the congresses held last year. The State High Court ordered a restraint on the exercise, while the Federal High Court gave a nod.

Soon after the court nullified the congresses, an interim committee surfaced, saying it would oversee the party's leadership in the state.

Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Rivers, clashed with Governor Fubara shortly after the latter resumed office over the control of the political structure in the state.

Wike accused Fubara of disregarding Tinubu's peace deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has claimed that Governor Sim Fubara disregarded a peace deal made by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike made the claim during a media chat at his residence in Abuja and dismissed any possible deal with the Rivers governor. The two have been at loggerheads over the control of the state's political structure.

On December 18, 2023, the governor and his predecessor signed a peace deal at the presidential villa with President Tinubu to end the political crisis. The parties and some political elders in the state also signed the agreement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng