PDP Youth Frontiers Network has accused Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed of tarnishing the party's image and demanded he quit or change his behavior

The group criticized Mohammed’s attacks on FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and described his opposition to tax reforms as divisive and self-serving

PDP-YFN praised Wike’s leadership and urged Mohammed to align with party values or leave, accusing him of undermining the PDP for personal ambitions

The People’s Democratic Party Youth Frontiers Network (PDP-YFN) has issued a stern warning to Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, urging him to cease actions they described as disgraceful to the party or step down.

The group criticized the governor's conduct, particularly his recent verbal attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In a statement released in Abuja and signed by its National President, Comrade Isah Ibrahim, the PDP-YFN accused Bala Mohammed of dragging the party’s reputation through the mud.

They alleged that his outbursts against Wike and the federal government’s tax reforms reflect a pattern of self-serving behavior detrimental to the PDP.

“Bala Mohammed should either stop disgracing the PDP as he is currently doing or quit the party for its loyal members and leaders to reposition it,” the statement read.

“His persistence in abusing the PDP to criticize government policies that he does not understand, as was the case with the tax reform bills, has diminished the party’s standing in the eyes of Nigerians.”

PDP group commends Wike for his actions

The group commended Wike for his “impactful leadership” and accused Bala Mohammed of attempting to undermine the Minister’s achievements. They further noted that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, of which Mohammed is a member, had endorsed the tax reforms, making his opposition both contradictory and divisive.

“Even if Wike had not placed Bala Mohammed in his place, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum’s endorsement of the tax bills should have been enough for any reasonable person to abandon ethno-sectarian criticisms of people-oriented policies,” the group added.

Group alleges Mohammed aiming for presidency

The PDP-YFN attributed Mohammed’s alleged behavior to his ambitions for the 2027 presidential elections, accusing him of using the PDP as a “special purpose vehicle” to achieve his personal goals. They described his efforts to undermine Wike as “desperation” and labeled him a liability to the party.

“We now understand that Bala Mohammed’s arrogance stems from his delusion of being the PDP’s presidential aspirant to beat in 2026,” the statement continued.

“This desperation has turned him into a comical figure undermining the party’s integrity.”

The group urged Mohammed to either leave the PDP or reevaluate his approach, suggesting that he register under Wike as an apprentice to learn effective governance and leadership.

They also called on Wike to ignore the governor’s “tantrums” and continue his work in the FCT and within the PDP.

“Governor Bala Mohammed’s records as a senator, minister, and governor pale in comparison to Wike’s achievements. His obsession with Wike’s performance highlights his insecurities,” the statement concluded.

Governor Bala blasts Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bala Mohammed, the Bauchi state governor, had criticised Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike over his recent comments.

During a chat with the media recently, Wike took a swipe at the governor and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

