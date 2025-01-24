Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed has lambasted the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over his recent media chat, where he was accused of denigrating the PDP

Governor Bala, in a statement, maintained that the PDP gave the platform for Wike to rise to stardom in politics but has allowed himself to be used against the party that made him

The governor, who also doubled as the chairman of the PDP governors' forum, alleged that Wike often thrives on drama and divisiveness

Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, has again criticized Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, over his recent comment at a media chat. In it, Wike took a swipe at the governor and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Muhktar Gidado, the special adviser to Governor Bala, in a statement on Thursday, January 23, said that the FCT minister survives on drama and divisiveness.

Bala says Wike holds "bombastic media chat"

Vanguard reported that the statement described Wike's recent outing as "the latest disjointed and bombastic media chat," which caught the attention of Governor Bala, who also chairs the PDP Governor's forum.

Bala maintained that Wike's style is now a predictable tirade full of grandstanding, contradictions, and perplexing shows of loyalty that are being drifted by the wind.

According to the governor, the minister's incoherence usually made it difficult to pick any substantial point and he was compelled to respond to some specific remarks to set the record straight. He said this became necessary because the remarks were to undermine PDP, a platform on which Wike rose to stardom.

The statement noted that Wike's political growth was a testament to the opportunities the PDP provided him, yet the minister "now gleefully undermines" the party that nurtured him.

Why Wike should appreciate PDP - Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala stressed that the minister owed so much to the PDP as the party stood by him in his political journey, but he had now chosen to be used to denigrating the leading opposition.

The statement reads in part:

“His recent media outburst was yet another reminder of his transactional approach to politics, where personal ambition eclipses loyalty, principles, and collective interests.

“Unlike Wike, who thrives on drama and divisiveness, Sen. Bala Mohammed has always understood that politics is not a game of self-serving theatrics but a platform to serve the public good.

“Wike’s erratic behaviour and opportunistic alliances expose him as an unreliable and fair-weather friend—traits that alienate even those who once stood by him.”

The governor said the claims were the work of mischief workers who were seeking to create confusion in the state and cast doubt on his loyalty to the PDP.

Governor Caleb then maintained that there had been an ongoing discussion between the PDP in the state and North Central to resolve the party's internal crisis.

