President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, as the chairman of the board of directors of FAAN

The president also appointed Surajudeen Bashiru Ajibola, the APC national secretary, as the chair of the NSDC

Also, APC spokesperson Felix Morka was appointed as the chair of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past Governor of Kano and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the Chairman of the board of directors for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The president also approved the appointment of Surajudeen Bashiru Ajibola, a former senator who represented Osun Central in the Ninth National Assembly and the current APC national secretary, as the board chairman of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

Tinubu gives appointment to Ganduje, Ajibola, Morka Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @officialAPCNig

Source: Twitter

Did Tinubu give appointment to APC spokesperson?

Also, Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, was appointed to chair the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa board. The appointments of Ganduje, Morka and Bashiru were among the 42 chairpersons of the board of directors that President Tinubu approved on Friday, January 24.

The 42 board of directors' chairpersons were made at different federal government agencies and parastatals. The president also appointed a secretary to the board of Immigration, Prison Services, and Civil Defence.

According to a statement signed by Tinubu's special assistant on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu also approved the appointment of a new managing director for the Nigerian Railway Corporation and director-general for the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).

Tinubu warned Ganduje, Ajibola and Morka

The statement maintained that Tinubu warned the APC leaders and other new appointees not to interfere with the organisation's management, stressing that their positions are non-executive.

Before his emergence as the APC national chairman, Ganduje was the governor of Kano state. He was very vocal and supportive during the campaigns of President Tinubu but could not secure the state for the APC during the election. The APC lost Kano to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

On the other hand, Ajibola was a former commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties and later Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun state under the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Felix Morka was one of the prominent and finest lawyers in Nigeria. He was known for his human rights activism before his appointment as the APC spokesperson.

See the full statement here:

Tinubu meet APC leaders in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has met with the Lagos Governance Advising Council (GAC) and the APC chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, at the Abuja villa.

Ojelabi announced the development on Thursday, January 23, adding that the GAC chairman Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi led the delegation. President Tinubu and the GAC met barely two weeks after Mudashiru Obasa, the former Lagos state House of Assembly speaker, was impeached.

Obasa was impeached over allegations of financial misappropriation, and his deputy was subsequently elected as his replacement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng