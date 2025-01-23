President Bola Tinubu has met with the Lagos Governor's Advising Council (GAC) and the APC chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, in the state at the presidential villa in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu met with the Lagos Governance Advising Council (GAC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, January 23.

Ojelabi tweeted on Thursday evening about the meeting between the president and the GAC, which many political pundits have described as the APC's pillar in Lagos.

Mudashiru Obasa: GAC Chairman Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi and others meet President Bola Tinubu in Abuja

The tweet reads:

"Earlier, the chairman of the Governance Advisory Council, Dr. Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, other revered members of the GAC and I were received by Mr. President @officialABAT in Abuja."

The meeting between President Tinubu and the GAC came barely two weeks after Mudashiru Obasa, the former Lagos state House of Assembly speaker, was impeached. The GAC was said to have been instrumental in Obasa's impeachment.

Where was Obasa when he was impeached

Legit.ng learned that the former speaker was in the United States when he was impeached on Monday, January 13. Obasa was then replaced by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda. Maranda represented Apapa Constituency 1 and had previously served as the House's Chief Whip.

Subsequently, the lawmakers elected Mojeed Fatai as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Some allegations against the impeached Obasa include highhandedness, gross misconduct, lack of commitment to the legislative business, poor leadership, intimidation and suppression of legislative staff, and lack of regard for fellow lawmakers.

The allegations against the former speaker are financial misappropriation, financial impropriety, gross abuse of office and privileges, lack of transparency, and authoritarianism.

Bola Tinubu meets GAC members in Abuja on Thursday, January 23

Obasa fights executive

Obasa was also accused of always being at odds with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's executive branch government and of being absent from most state functions.

Reports also suggested that his ambition to run for the state's governorship seat in the 2027 general election pitted him against some members eyeing the same seat.

The embattled lawmaker was said to have ridiculed the deputy governor's office when he summoned Obafemi Hamzat to report to his seat without any show of respect. The deputy governor is one of those in the governorship race. Obasa made the summons during Governor Sanwo-Olu's budget presentation.

See the video of Obasa'a impeachment proceeding here:

Tinubu moved to solve Lagos' political crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has reportedly stepped in to resolve the alleged rift between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State House of Assembly speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The closed-door meeting was said to have been held at Tinubu's private residence in Ikoyi. Obafemi Hamzat, the GAC member and the state's deputy governor, attended it.

Tinubu reportedly faulted Obasa over his lack of respect for the governor's office, saying his statement could bring the party into disrepute in the state.

