A video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband have been captured as they attended an event together

In the clip, the actress was seen hugging his brother and another guy, who followed him to attend the event

The senator was seen reacting to the way Daniels hugged the two of them as she went back to sit close to him

Senator Ned Nwoko, husband of beautiful Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, have been captured while reacting to what was happening at an event.

The couple, who celebrated their wedding anniversary weeks ago, were together at an event. They both sat on the same table and Regina spotted her brother.

Regina Daniels' brother sees her at event. Photo credit@regina.daniels

The way her husband reacted after seeing her greet and hug her brother, then another man, was captured in a video.

Regina Daniels rocks blonde hair

In the clip which was sighted online, the movie star, who wore sutana after attending a church service, rocked blonde braid to the event.

She was also wearing a red off shouldered gown which sat well on her body.

Reactions trail Regina Daniel, Ned Nwoko's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the actress and her husband at an event. Here are some of the comments below:

@therealteemaposh:

"Ned is a Muslim, they don’t allow men hug their wives! It is not allowed."

@fortune__billions:

"Very jealous polygamous man."

@alex_miless:

"The first guy is her brother. Second one is probably related to her too."

@wealth_onyi:

"See e nose."

@funky_blakes:

"But the other guy is her brother."

@_adorable_bee_:

"Thats Regina’s brother useme mkpo."

@lami_couturee:

"I didn’t notice anything ooo."

@abdul_igala:

"Baba is spending way too much for just anybody to receive a hug."

@abuja_influencer:

"Fear of unknown."

@_thereal_soso:

"Sir Ned no fit observe again."

Regina Daniels speaks about meeting Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng had reported that the actress spoken about her love life, and she met her husband.

The other of two had an Instagram live session and stated the roe her mother played in getting her married.

According to her, her family didn't want her to get married to the politician. She also said many thought she didn't have a choice before settling for Nwoko.

