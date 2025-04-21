The U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria have introduced new visa application requirements, effective April 22, 2025, for interviews in Abuja and Lagos

Applicants must bring a DS-160 form with a barcode that exactly matches the one used during appointment scheduling, or risk being denied entry

Errors with the DS-160 form must be corrected via the AVITS portal at least 10 days before the appointment, and new fees may apply if rescheduling is required

The changes are aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring accurate processing of visa interviews held in Abuja and Lagos.

Applicants are strongly advised to take note of these revised procedures. Failure to comply with any of the updated rules, particularly those concerning the DS-160 confirmation barcode, may result in being denied access to the visa interview. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the five new requirements.

As posted by the United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria via its official X(formerly known as Twitter), below are the new requirements:

1. Bring the correct DS-160 form with matching barcode

All visa applicants must now come to their interview with a printed DS-160 confirmation page that includes a valid barcode number beginning with “AA” followed by “00”.

This barcode must be the exact one used when the appointment was scheduled on the visa application system. Bringing a different or reused DS-160 form will lead to automatic disqualification.

In addition, applicants must ensure that the location selected on the DS-160 form matches the city where their appointment is booked—either Abuja or Lagos. Choosing Abuja on the form but booking in Lagos, or vice versa, will make the application invalid. These steps are critical to gaining access to the Consular Section.

2. Mismatched Barcodes Will Lead to Entry Denial

According to the US Embassy, barcode mismatch is now grounds for denial of entry into the visa interview area. If the barcode on your printed DS-160 confirmation does not match the one used during the online appointment booking, you will not be allowed to proceed.

This policy is designed to eliminate fraudulent or erroneous entries in the scheduling system. The Embassy has made it clear that even minor differences in barcode numbers will result in the applicant being turned away at the gate. There will be no exceptions, regardless of the visa category.

3. Double-Check Barcode at Least Two Weeks Before Interview

To prevent issues on the day of the interview, all applicants are strongly advised to double-check their DS-160 confirmation page at least two weeks in advance. This involves verifying that the barcode on the form matches the one used to schedule the interview appointment online.

The Embassy has also warned against reusing a DS-160 form from a previous application, even if it appears valid. Each application must have a newly generated DS-160 form tied specifically to the current appointment. Failure to observe this may result in a cancelled interview and forfeited visa fees.

4. Correcting DS-160 Barcode Must Be Done via AVITS

If you realise that your DS-160 form contains the wrong barcode number, you must log into your AVITS account at least 10 days before your scheduled appointment. Within the platform, you should submit a support ticket requesting correction of the barcode to match your appointment details.

Waiting too long to make this correction may leave insufficient time for processing, forcing you to miss your interview. Applicants are urged to act quickly once an error is spotted, as failure to resolve it in time could require a complete rescheduling and additional expenses.

5. Reschedule After Fixing Errors – New Fees May Apply

In cases where applicants are turned away due to barcode issues, the only way to proceed is by correcting the error and booking a new appointment through the AVITS portal. The Embassy notes that this is a mandatory step—applicants cannot simply return on a different day without a valid appointment.

Moreover, if your visa fee has expired by the time you’re trying to rebook, you will be required to pay the fee again before you can secure a new date. This makes it all the more important to ensure your documents are correct the first time to avoid unnecessary delays and costs.

