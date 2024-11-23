Politician Ned Nwoko and his fifth wife Laila Charani decided to show off some lovey-dovey moments on social media

According to Laila, she does not like to take pictures with her husband but she knows that she is in his heart forever

The sixth wife of the politician Regina Daniels responded to the post, and got mixed reactions from netizens

The Moroccan wife of politician and billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko, Laila Charani, flaunted her husband and her son in a video which got the attention of her fans.

In the video, it seemed like she was kissing his cheeks and they laughed, including their son. The beautiful woman noted that her love for her husband is forever.

The fifth wife of the politician admitted that she does not like to take pictures with him but she was certain that she was in his heart forever.

Regina Daniels reacts to Laila's post

The sixth wife of Ned, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, shared her take on the lovely video. She added that Ned is Laila's forever. In her words:

"See loveee o. He’s yours forever Laila."

Reactions to Laila's post on Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Laila Charani's post on Ned Nwoko, and how netizens reacted to Regina Daniel's comment below:

@mnslailacharani:

"I don’t like to snap pictures together but I know I am in your heart for ever."

@yes_its_me_jonelle:

"Regina is a young lady, leave her let enjoy her marriage however she pleases. If she wants to take picture and capture every moment there is nothing wrong with it . Love your husband the way you want to as well nobody’s stopping you. Always throwing shades. Not nice."

@_glambynma:

"Omo why are some people doing as if Laila is the first wife. Omo lala saw other wives and enter, the same way Regina did, so Lala should stop being childish ."

@viviansobad:

"At least Laila is proud of her husband looks. She doesn't use filter like Regina wey wan use filter finish Ned life."

@chilujrr:

"Money is nice. May daughters never be this foolish."

@tafadzwamazzy:

"Competition has started again, Regina posted earlier too."

@pharm_nelly:

"Hmmm... This can never be me or my daughters. Polygamy is not it."

Ned Nwoko graces event with Laila

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prince Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, turned heads on social media recently.

The billionaire couple attended an international conference in Abuja as the senator was opportune to deliver a speech.

Fans and lovers of his second wife, Regina Daniels, made their observations on the type of events he chooses to attend with each of his wives.

