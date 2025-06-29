Nigerians applying for UK visas have been advised to avoid sudden, large deposits in their bank accounts ahead of interviews, a move that could trigger suspicion and denial

Simon Field of the UK Deputy High Commission in Lagos stressed that financial transparency and long-term account history matter more than last-minute fund inflows

Despite immigration policy changes, the UK maintains its openness to welcoming Nigerian visitors and residents

Nigerians seeking to travel to the United Kingdom have been warned against making suspicious last-minute deposits into their bank accounts in an attempt to boost their chances during visa interviews.

Simon Field, the Deputy Head of Mission at the UK Deputy High Commission in Lagos, issued this warning on Thursday while speaking on the morning show Let’s Talk on Nigeria Info, Lagos.

UK Official Cautions Nigerians on Suspicious Visa Interview Deposits. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The caution echoes concerns raised in a recent PREMIUM TIMES report regarding the potential impact of the UK’s new immigration policy, introduced in May, on Nigerians aspiring to relocate to Britain.

Visa suspicion triggered by sudden bank deposits

Mr Field emphasised that clearance officers often regard abrupt large deposits made shortly before visa interviews as red flags.

He stated, “One of the things that we always see with visas, which scares visa clearance officers, is people who think you have to have a certain amount of money in their accounts. And overnight, they suddenly transfer lots of money into their account, don’t do that.

“It’s bad for the visa officer because it makes you look suspicious. Just give all of the kind of information that you need around, how much money you have, and share a long-term history,” he explained.

UK immigration policy welcomes Nigerians

Despite concerns over the recent immigration reforms, Mr Field reassured listeners of the UK government’s continued openness to Nigerian visitors and residents.

“That’s all we’re looking for. Most visas are issued for the UK, and we’re welcoming. We really want Nigerians to come to the UK and explore London and the whole of the United Kingdom. And I promise you, most visas are issued,” he added.

No minimum bank balance requirement

Addressing misconceptions about financial benchmarks for visa issuance, Mr Field clarified that there is no fixed amount required in an applicant’s bank account.

“Absolutely not. There’s no benchmark for how much money you have. You just need to be able to show that you have enough money to cover your expenses while you’re in the UK.

“And it helps to show a salary because you’re more likely to return to the UK. But there’s no minimum amount they look for in your account. It’s just a certain amount to be able to cover your expenses,” he said.

Examples of red flags during visa assessment

To provide context, Mr Field offered examples of scenarios that may raise doubts among visa clearance officers.

“If you had less than five pounds in your account, but wanted to stay at the Ritz, for example, then maybe a UK visa clearance officer would be suspicious of that, because how are you going to pay for your hotel?”

“But if you have enough money to cover your expenses, and you show a salary or a certain amount of income, that makes it much easier,” he concluded.

The UK government’s advice serves as a crucial reminder for Nigerian applicants to present transparent and authentic financial records during the visa application process.

Source: Legit.ng