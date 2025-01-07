President Bola Ahmed Tinubu travelled to Accra, Ghana, on Monday, January 6, to attend the inauguration of Ghanaian President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, on Tuesday, January 7

Tinubu and several Nigerian public figures joined African leaders at the inauguration at the Black Star Square

Legit.ng reports that about 20 heads of state, along with a high-level delegation of foreign dignitaries, attended the inauguration

Accra, Ghana - Apart from President Bola Tinubu, several prominent Nigerian personalities witnessed the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as the new President of Ghana.

Mahama officially returned as president on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of life attended the ceremony in the capital. Other Africans were not left out.

Mahama, the opposition leader who started his political career as the communications minister, won the presidential election in late 2024 after pledging to tackle the economic crisis, corruption and unemployment.

The 66-year-old who was previously Ghana’s president between July 2012 and January 2017, will replace current President Nana Akufo-Addo. Mahama was first sworn in as president when President John Evans Atta Mills died in July 2012. He served the rest of that term and then won an election in 2012.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights prominent Nigerians who were present at the iconic Black Star Square in Ghana on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, to honour Mahama.

1) Senator Ned Nwoko

Sharing a video showing him alongside his wife Regina Daniels in Ghana, the wealthy Delta state politician commended Ghanaians.

The federal lawmaker wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"We joined the people of Ghana in celebrating the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama in Accra. A peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of true democracy, and this moment serves as an inspiring example for many across the continent.

"I commend the people of Ghana for their steadfast commitment to democratic values. Leadership is ultimately about putting the nation first, and this is a legacy worth upholding.

"Congratulations, President Mahama, and best wishes as you lead Ghana into a new chapter."

2) Olusegun Obasanjo (OBJ)

Olusegun Obasanjo served as Nigeria's head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as its president from 1999 to 2007. Ideologically a Nigerian nationalist, he was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 1998 to 2015.

The 87-year-old is fondly called 'OBJ'.

3) Amina Mohammed

Amina Mohammed is a Nigerian-British diplomat and politician who is serving as the 5th deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN).

Previously, she was the Nigerian minister of environment from 2015 to 2016. She is also chairperson of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

4) Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan was Nigeria's president from 2010 to 2015. He lost the 2015 presidential election to former military head of state General Muhammadu Buhari and was the first incumbent president in Nigerian history to concede defeat in an election.

5) Ademola Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, was also at the inauguration.

Adeleke is a chieftain of the PDP.

Mahama mistakenly calls Tinubu 'President of Ghana'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mahama appeared to trade places with President Tinubu of Nigeria in a gaffe on Tuesday, January 7.

During his inauguration speech, Mahama referred to Tinubu as Ghana’s president.

