Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia on Wednesday, January 22, made an unscheduled visit to the state secretariat, only to find a minimal presence of workers.

Arriving at 10:35 am, Governor Alia’s convoy prompted security personnel to lock the gates, effectively locking out hundreds of civil servants.

Alia expressed concerns about workers' work ethics

The Nation reported that as he toured the facilities, the governor expressed dismay over the absence of several commissioners and high-ranking officials.

Addressing the gathered workers who had been locked out, Alia voiced concerns about their lacklustre work ethic, warning that their behaviour has consequences not only for their duties but also for their families. He further emphasized his authority to take disciplinary action.

The governor reminded the workers that, as government representatives, they bear a collective responsibility to adhere to rules and regulations.

APC defeated incumbent PDP in Benue

Governor Alia is one of the new All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who defeated the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in their states. Shortly after his swearing in in 2023, Alia froze the state bank accounts.

Unlike others, Father Alia said the purpose of the directive was to allow a change of signatories to the state account while warning banks not to allow any debit transaction to take place on the state bank accounts until signatories are changed.

Alia convoy involved in accident

Recently, the convoy of Governor Alia was involved in an accident at Ihugh town in Vandeikya local government area of Benue state. The accident which happened on Sunday, December 29 reportedly claimed one person’s life near Ihugh market in Vandeikya, the governor’s hometown.

The locals gave account of the accident that happened when Alia visited his community for Christmas holidays. The accident happened with a vehicle on the governor's convoy.

According to the eyewitnesses, the accident happened when the convoy was returning to the state capital, Makurdi and one person was said to have been injured in the accident.

The governor’s Technical Adviser on Media, Publicity and Strategic Communication, Solomon Iorpev, debunked the reports.

According to Iorpev, the vehicle in question was not part of Governor Alia's convoy. He maintained that the vehicle involved had went on a mission somewhere and was returning when the accident happened.

Gover Alia approved N75,000 minimum wages

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benue governor Hyacinth Alia has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state.

The governor's spokesperson, Tersoo Kula, said the agreement was sealed at a meeting between the state government and labour leaders in Makurdi on Monday, November 18.

Kula stated that the move has finally laid to rest the claims that the governor was planning to implement a new minimum wage of N40,000.

