The Labour Party (LP) has historically struggled to challenge the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigerian politics.

However, the party experienced a significant boost in May 2022 when former Anambra state Governor Peter Obi joined, bringing new energy and attracting a growing number of supporters, particularly among the youth.

Obi's influence helped increase the party's presence in Nigerian politics. The Labour Party now has five senators in the upper legislative chamber.

Despite this growth, the party recently suffered a setback when Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), leaving the Labour Party with five senators.

Onyewuchi's defection was formalized in the Senate, with the sergeant-at-arms directing him to take a new seat among the majority lawmakers.

Below is the list of the Labour Party senators:

Okechukwu Ezea – Enugu North Senatorial District

Okechukwu Ezra was born in Enugu State, Nigeria, to Theresa and James Ezea. He completed his primary and secondary education at Community Primary School, Umachi, and Nsukka High School.

Ezra pursued higher education at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, graduating with a BSc in Political Science in 1986. He further obtained LL.B and LL.M degrees in Law from the University of Lagos, Akoka.

Ireti Kingibe – FCT Senatorial

Ireti Heebah Kingibe was born on June 2, 1954, in Kano State. She is a civil engineer and politician who was elected to the senate representing the FCT in the 2023 Nigerian Senate elections under the Labour Party.

Kingibe comes from a notable family, being the younger sister of Ajoke Muhammed, wife of former Nigerian head of state Murtala Muhammed. She had a diverse educational background, attending schools in Nigeria and the US, including Emotan Preparatory School, Queen's College Lagos, and Washington Irving High School.

She bagged a degree in Civil engineering from the University of Minnesota between 1975 and 1980.

Neda Imasuen – Edo South Senatorial District

Neda Bernards Imasuen is a Senator from Edo State, elected in 2023 to represent the Edo South senatorial district in the National Assembly under the Labour Party.

Imasuen's educational background includes primary education at St. Thomas' Catholic School, secondary education at Edo Boys High School, and a law degree from the University of Maiduguri. He was certified as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1985 and later earned a Master's degree in Public Administration from Long Island University in 2004.

Victor Umeh – Anambra Central Senatorial District

Victor C. Umeh is a politician who has served as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and is currently a Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the 10th Senate of Nigeria, under the Labour Party.

Umeh was born on July 19, 1962, in Aguluzigbo, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, to a Christian family. He began his education at St. Bridget's Primary School and later attended Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School, graduating with top honours in 1980.

Umeh furthered his education at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he studied Estate Management and graduated with a BSc Honors degree in June 1984. He has since gone on to have a successful political career, serving in various leadership positions.

Tony Nwoye – Anambra North Senatorial District

Tony Okechukwu Nwoye is the current senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District under the Labour Party.

Prior to his senatorial role, he was a gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State for PDP in 2013 and the APC in 2017.

