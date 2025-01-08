A 35-year-old man accused of stealing a church keyboard in Okumagba, Delta State, was brutally beaten by a mob

Police intervened before the mob could set the suspect ablaze, rescuing him and taking him to the Police “B” Division for further investigation

Despite police intervention, the mob expressed frustration, while authorities urged residents to avoid mob justice and promised a thorough investigation

Okumagba , Delta state - A 35-year-old man narrowly escaped death on Wednesday in the Okumagba area of Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, after being accused of stealing a keyboard belonging to a church.

The church’s name has not been disclosed.

Police save man after mob brutalizes him over theft of church's keyboard Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Getty Images

Eyewitnesses reported that the mob caught the suspect red-handed, brutally beat him, and placed a motor tyre around his neck.

They paraded him through Willie Street to Okumagba Avenue, his head bruised and body severely injured.

One resident, who preferred anonymity, described the scene:

"It was chaotic. They said he had been stealing from churches. They wanted to make an example out of him."

Police save suspect from lynching

Before the mob could set the suspect ablaze, a team of Mobile Policemen intervened, rescuing him from imminent death.

The officers took him to the Police “B” Division, assuring the crowd that investigations would reveal his accomplices.

Delta State Police spokesperson, while addressing the situation, urged residents to refrain from taking the law into their hands.

Despite the intervention, the mob expressed dissatisfaction, lamenting the delay in executing their version of justice.

As of the time of this report, the suspect remains in police custody, and investigations are ongoing.

The authorities have urged calm and reiterated their commitment to addressing the concerns of the community while upholding the rule of law.

