Media personality Daniel Regha has shown off his looks in his traditional attire as he represented his Urhobo tribe

He combined his outfit with coral beads and a cap and spoke about how proud he felt to be from the south-south region of the country

Several fans of Daniel shared their thoughts on his outfit, and they gave him options of how he should have spent the money he used to sew his clothes

Media personality Daniel Regha looked glamorous as he rocked an Urbobo outfit and represented his tribe from Delta state.

Daniel Regha looks cool in his Urhobo outfit. Image credit: @danielregha

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer, who is known for sharing his take on trending issues, stated that he was proud of his tribe and region.

He wore a smile as he showed off the different angles of his outfit. His black walking stick and cap complemented his traditional attire.

Some fans of Daniel were surprised that he was an Urhobo man, and they admitted that he looked good in the outfit. Others imitated his reactions to trending issues and advised that he should have used the money for his outfit for other things.

See Daniel Regha's Urhobo outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Daniel Regha's Urhobo outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Daniel Regha's Urhobo outfit below:

@zik__trade:

"This is a waste of money Daniel, I am sure Obioma London tailor won’t charge as much as you were charged for this outfit to make 20 outfits for you. Kindly stick to Obioma tailor and use the remains of your money for charity. This your dressing is -2/10 no offense."

@only1_dynamic:

"Best picture of Daniel I’ve ever seen."

@happyemmanuel080:

"So this werey na Urhobo like me ahhh. Oghene ‘me'."

@drip_with_ciro:

"No be your Obioma tailor sew this one o."

@heisgifted_:

"Na even my Urhobo brother."

@the_ceo_houseoftia:

"This is so fine Daniel."

@creeks_comic:

"This your best attire. you should wear it everyday."

Daniel Regha shares yam he harvested

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel posted the outcome of the yams he planted some months ago, and he was happy about them.

He shared the exact period it took him to harvest the yams and some social media users advised him on what to do with it.

Others noted that this year's Christmas would be exciting for him and they asked him to invite the lady in his life to join him.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng