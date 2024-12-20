In a significant twist, Delta lawmaker Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu has pledged her loyalty to Nigeria's ruling party, the APC

She described the APC as the supreme party and vowed to bury the PDP in her constituency in Delta state

Ibori-Suenu recently dumped the PDP and hinged her decision on its internal crisis, but the party has insisted that her seat in the House of Representatives remains vacant

Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the lawmaker representing Ethiope East/West Federal Constituency of Delta state, has boldly declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dead.

The daughter of James Ibori, former Delta state governor, vowed to "bury" the PDP in her constituency and at Ologbo River, the bridge between Delta and Edo states.

“The wind and lightning that will destroy PDP have arrived. We will bury the PDP in the Ologbo River, the bridge between Delta and Edo states,” she said.

The lawmaker made this declaration during an empowerment programme where she distributed vehicles, motorcycles, sewing machines, and water pumps to residents of her constituency.

As reported by The Guardian, Ibori-Suenu noted that her political alignment had always been with the All Progressives Congress (APC), which she described as the “supreme party” despite previously being a PDP member.

Ibori-Suenu explains why she will bury PDP

Buttressing her point, she maintained that the PDP would be dead in her constituency because the party allegedly stifled her political aspiration.

However, Ibori-Suenu appreciated APC for welcoming her with open arms and support for her constituency.

“We are capable, and we will not disappoint Ethiope Federal Constituency. To the leadership of APC, I appreciate your support. God will bless you all, including my leaders Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Hon. Halims Agoda,” she said.

Ibori’s daughter dumps PDP

Legit.ng reported earlier that Ibori-Suenu announced her defection in a letter addressed to the speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, which was read on the floor of the House on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

In reaction, the PDP declared her seat vacant in the House of Representatives.

But in a swift move, Mrs Ibori-Suenu, on Saturday, December 7, filed an affidavit to support her originating summon, listing her reasons for dumping the PDP for the APC.

