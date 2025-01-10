A man has urged people to be vigilant as he shared a CCTV footage showing how four men attempted to kidnap his friend at his residence

In the 83-second footage, the four alleged kidnappers appeared to have trailed the man and followed him as soon as he drove his car into his residence

What the man did next sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some hailing his cleverness

A man, Alusi Ego Ezeobi, has expressed shock after his friend, Sunny, narrowly escaped a kidnap attempt at his house in Ogwashi Uku, Delta State.

According to Alusi, the incident happened on Wednesday night, and he urged people to be vigilant.

Kidnap attempt CCTV footage

Alusi shared a CCTV footage on Facebook capturing how four men attempted to kidnap Sunny and how the man managed to escape.

"Kidn@ppers attempted kidn@pping my friend at his residence in Ogwashi Uku Delta State, last night😳 please be vigilant, take a closer look and see how he narrowly escaped them. Sunny your God no dey sleep," Alusi wrote.

In the clip, Sunny could be heard explaining what happened to some people in the background.

The clip showed when Sunny drove into his residence and was followed by weapon-wielding men, who appeared to have trailed him.

Noticing what was about to happen, Sunny, who wanted to park his car, made a reverse and faced the car towards the gate. He said the kidnappers, about four, locked his gate.

In a swift moment of desperation and risky display of cleverness, Sunny left his car in motion and fled. The footage ended with the kidnappers leaving the scene after their mission was foiled.

Mixed reactions trail failed kidnap CCTV footage

Bryan Jacob said:

"This guy na cultist,nothing u wan tell me,the gun no even fear am , nice one."

Victor Akpudo said:

"Because they didn't shot him.

"Everybody is taking about using sense.

"If he was shot while attempting to escape.

"People will still blame him for not surrendering to safe his life.

"He is sooo Lucky."

Mhiz Moji Semiat said:

"Someone close to him gave the kidnapper his information.

"God is good those that believe in him.

"Congratulations for escaping untimely death sir."

Warigbo Chiamaka E said:

"If you re married your wife's prayers save you and if you are not ur mom's prayers saved u... your God is by ur side... Na person wey no u give them directions on how to get u....u needs to be Very very careful ooo...the person wey send them fit sit down there with u as u dey show them the CCTV capture...thank God for ur life."

Chioma Aloekwe said:

"The moves he made that saved him.

"1. Refuse to get down from the car.

"2. Made an attempt to jamm one of them and it put fear in them .

"3: they assumed he wanted to drive out, oga move car jump down 😂.

"Very smart driver.

"My question is this, please was the door opened all this while ?? I mean his house door?

"Grateful he used all his 6 sense 💕."

Harrison Ogechukwu Madumere said:

"Bro your smartness saved you. You are really a man who knows when to make decisions under pressure. Nice one bro."

Ada Loveth Chiedu said:

"They collected the shawarma he wanted to use to shut his wife's mouth after a late night stay. Men go back home after the day's work. Stop keeping late nights."

