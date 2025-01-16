The elected ward and LGA executive members of the PDP in Anambra state have called for the immediate and urgent nullification of the state congress held on October 2024

They petitioned the national chairman of the party Umar Damagum, through a letter signed by their lawyer Egwuaba Reuben Esq on behalf of Comrade Moses Adam and others

They urged Damagum to give due consideration to their demand, citing a court ruling that invalidated the delegate list

The 14 elected wards and Local Government Areas (LGA) executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state have written the national chairman of the party, Umar Damagum.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 16, the embattled LGA executives are seeking the nullification of the state Congress and the conduct of a fresh one.

The elected Wards and LGA Exco members, in a letter to the party chairman, dated 15th January, 2025, urged the national leadership of the party to order the conduct of a fresh Congress where the list of the elected Exco members will be used as ordered by a High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory.

The letter, signed by Egwuaba Reuben Esq, on behalf of Comrade Moses Adam and others, called o the chairman of the party to give due and urgent consideration by conducting a fresh Congress.

Parts of the letter read:

"It is the information of our clients that on the 6" day of December, 2024, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory coram Hon. Justice $.8. Belgore gave granted the Motion for Intertocutory Injunction and set aside the congress conducted on the 23” of October, 2024, for the election of the State Executives Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with delegate list that is outside the names of our Clients who are the elected Local Government and Wards Execut'ves in Orumba South South LGA of Anambra State in Ezira Ward of Orumba South LGA and Ward 1 of Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State.

"It is the information of our clients that ever since, the Peoples Democratic Party has neglected and/or refused to recognize or give effect to the Ruling of the Court by nullifying the Anambra State PDP State Congress held on the 23% of October, 2024 and conducting a fresh state congress where our clients’ delegates list will be used.

"We are aware that the Peoples Democratic Party is law abiding and the officals would not do anything that is prejudicial or contrary to the Judgment of the Court thereby violating the principles of rule of law in a democratic setting in Nigeria. We therefore, urge you to use your good office and ensure that the right is done by given effect to the Ruling of the Court by nullifying the Anambra State PDP Congress and conducting a fresh State Congress where our clients’ delegate list who are the subsisting Wards and Local Government Areas officers of the Party in Anambra State will be used."

"That despite the recommendation of the appeal committee on the Anambra State PDP Congress held on the 23% of October, 2024, the members of the Peoples Democratic Party refused to give heed by cancelling the congress and conducting a fresh State Congress where the list of our clients will be used."

The 14 Local Government Areas are;

Aguata LGA, Anambra East LGA, Anambra West LGA, Ayamelum LGA, Dunukofia LGA, Ekwusigo LGA, Idemili South LGA, Ihiala LGA. Nnewi South LGA, Onitsha LGA, Onitsha South LGA, Orumba North LGA, Orumba South LGA and Oyi LGA of PDP Anambra Chapter.

Police barricade PDP secretariat

In a similar development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP secretariat at Aba Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, was barricaded by the police on Thursday, January 1.

The development came after the Acting Executive Committee announced a plan to take over the secretariat following the court judgment that nullified the elections of the elected exco.

On Monday, January 12, the court nullified the 2024 PDP congresses at the ward, council, and state levels.

