EFCC has honoured slain officer ASE 1 Aminu Sahabi Salisu by naming the administrative block of its Academy in Karu, Abuja after him

During the Annual Rewards and Recognition Ceremony, the EFCC also recognised 36 officers for their outstanding achievements and announced promotions for 900 staff members

Executive Chairman Mr. Ola Olukoyede emphasized the importance of maintaining the Commission's core values and continuing the internal cleansing process

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has named the administrative block of its Academy in Karu, Abuja, after Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, ASE 1 Aminu Sahabi Salisu.

The announcement was made by the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, during the Annual Rewards and Recognition Ceremony held at the EFCC’s Academy.

Honouring a Gallant Officer

According to Mr. Olukoyede, Salisu paid the supreme price in the service of the nation, and his memory should be kept alive.

“We are saddened by the loss of our officer while on official assignment. He was a gallant officer, and to this effect, the administrative block of the Academy is hereby named after him,” he said.

At the ceremony, 36 officers of the Commission were rewarded in different categories, including the section with the highest recovery, the section with the highest conviction, the lawyer with the highest conviction, the best departmental staff, the best zonal directorate, and the staff of the year, among others.

Recognising Excellence and Promoting Integrity

Commenting on the winners of various rewards, the EFCC boss stated:

“I want to congratulate all the winners for their roles. I can only charge you all not to rest on our oars. Excellence is not about doing things right once in a while; it is about doing things right all the time. You need to continue to offer the best as the reward for hard work is more work.” Mr. Olukoyede also disclosed that 900 staff had been promoted and announced the reinstatement of life and property insurance for staff. He used the occasion to warn officers of the Commission against compromising the core values of the EFCC, stressing that “the internal cleansing going on in the Commission will spare no one.”

Celebrating Outstanding Achievements

Among the recipients of the rewards, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Alvan Gurumnaan, emerged as Staff of the Year, while the Sokoto Zonal Directorate was named the Best Directorate of the Year.

Other awardees included Bitrus Yakubu, Katmi Kefas, Halilu Dauda, Nenman Danladi, Oluwakemi Aaron, Yusuf Umar, Michael Adukwu Uchechika, and David Solomon, among others.

