Wike Orders Fresh Revocation as Shehu Sani, Uzodimma, 566 Others Lose Abuja Lands, Full List Emerges
- The Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) for 568 land allottees in Abuja has been withdrawn due to their alleged failure to pay their Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills within the extended two-week grace period
- Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, revoked land allocations belonging to prominent politicians, including Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma, Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri, and the speaker of the house of representatives Abbas Tajudeen
- Legit.ng understands that allottees/title holders who have completed their payments on or before Wednesday, January 15, 2025, were not affected
FCT, Abuja - Upon the expiration of an ultimatum, Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo, his Bayelsa counterpart, Douye Diri, and Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives, are among the 568 Nigerians and firms whose plots of land in Abuja have been revoked.
As reported by Premium Times on Thursday, January 16, the possession of the lands was repealed on the fresh orders of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said in the publication, “Notice of Withdrawal of Rights of Occupancy in Maitama II, Abuja, ” that it acted pursuant to the provisions of the Land Use Act 1978.
Also affected are minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; minister of state for industry, trade, and Investment, John Enoh; chairperson/chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa; the deputy chief of staff to the President (office of the vice-president), Ibrahim Hadejia; former governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade; senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; senate minority leader, Abba Moro; late sports minister Bala Kaoje, and Regina Akume, wife of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), George Akume.
As noted by Channels Television, Wike also ordered the revocation of plots belonging to some serving and former federal legislators. They include David Umaru, Lanre Tejuoso, Magnus Abe, Shehu Sani, Oluwole Oke, Orker Jev, Agom Jarigbe, Lynda Ikpeazu, Nicholas Mutu, Gilbert Nnaji, Abubakar Fulata, and Francis Onyewuchi.
Some companies that lost their property include Sali-Tech Commercial Limited, Gimag Integrated Services Limited, Abuja Enterprise Agency, Silver Proof Nigeria Limited, and Earth Conscience Limited.
Check out the full list here.
Wike says not selling Abuja lands
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike clarified that his primary focus is improving infrastructure in Abuja rather than selling land.
He stated this during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Pai community road in the Kwali Area Council.
Wike stressed that President Bola Tinubu did not appoint him to sell land but to improve the lives of residents through infrastructure development.
