FCT minister Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday evening during a live media chat in Abuja, shed light on the strained relationship between himself and rights activist Deji Adeyanju

Wike revealed that the actual reason Deji Adeyanju is at odds with him was due to a political appointment he denied the rights activist

The minister noted that his refusal to make Adeyanju PDP's spokesperson the activist became vocal against his FCTA-led administration

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has finally revealed the actual reason rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, is not in good terms with him.

Wike, in a media parley with selected journalist on Abuja on Wednesday, November 13, disclosed that Adeyanju had approached him, seeking his blessings to become the national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a plea he turned down.

The minister noted that Adeyanju, who became jobless on account of the rejection, has now become an emergency activist, using every opportunity to attack the FCT Administration under him.

Wike said:

“I saw one young man, they call him Adeyanju. He is from Kogi state. This young boy came to me that he wants to be the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP and I said ‘No’.

“I said he won’t be, and he was not. I have no regrets about it. He has suddenly become a civil society activist. He has no job and that is why he decided to turn to a civil society activist.”

As reported by Vanguard, Adeyanju who had recently attacked Wike for allegedly concentrating development on the city centre, an allegation that has been severally denied by the administration, with video and pictorial proofs.

Adeyanju also last week led a protest against Wike over the demolition of Ruga, a settlement along Metro line corridor in Wuye District.

