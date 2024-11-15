Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

FCT, Abuja - Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, retaliates harshly against criticism.

Adeyanju accused Wike of resorting to demolitions without due process in the nation’s capital.

Adeyanju said Wike has allegedly betrayed many who helped him Photo credit: Deji Adeyanju/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

He stated this while reacting to Wike’s claim that he turned down Adeyanju’s request to become the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vangaurd reports.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, November 15, Adeyanju accused the former Rivers governor of land grabbing and targeting poor communities for personal gain.

“Wike never directly opposed my bid for National Publicity Secretary. In fact, he promised his support. I resigned from politics and the PDP voluntarily, and figures like Gabriel Suswam and Sule Lamido can confirm they urged me to stay. I joined politics in 2011 for Goodluck Jonathan and left in 2016, wanting no part in its corruption. My record speaks for itself. I’ve sacrificed greatly, facing imprisonment for my convictions. Wike has allegedly betrayed many who helped him, including Goodluck Jonathan and Rotimi Amaechi. He may do the same to President Bola Tinubu, who wisely maintains a cautious distance.”

Why Adeyanju started attacking Wike

Legit.ng reported that Wike, on Wednesday, November 13 evening during a live media chat in Abuja, shed light on the strained relationship between himself and Adeyanju.

Wike revealed that the actual reason Adeyanju is at odds with him was due to a political appointment he denied the rights activist.

The minister noted that his refusal to make Adeyanju PDP's spokesperson the activist became vocal against his FCTA-led administration.

Source: Legit.ng