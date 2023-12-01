Although no arrest was made, Nyesom Wike's men however discovered a building where oil is refined illegally in the territory

FCTA's director, Mukhtar Galadima, revealed that the oil and diesel adulteration site was found during its cleaning exercises and has been demolished

Galadima affirmed that the site in Mabushi operated on land designated for legal commercial activities and further actions will be taken according to the FCTA laws

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike's led officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), have busted an illegal oil refining warehouse situated in Mabushi, Abuja.

The FCTA Director, Department of Development Control (DCC), Mukhtar Galadima, made this disclosure to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, November 30, The Punch reported.

According to him, his team discovered the illegal oil refinery site which was actually meant for commercial purposes, during its ongoing city cleaning exercise.

Galadima hinted that said the city sanitation task force will take further actions on the plots used for the illegal activity, The Nigerian Tribune added.

The DCC director, however, disclosed that no arrests were made, but said items used in carrying out the illegal refining had been impounded, Daily Independent report confirmed.

