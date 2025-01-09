Notorious Bandit Leader Killed as Rival Gangs Clash in Kaduna Forest
- Notorious bandit leader Dogo Isah was killed on January 7 during a violent clash with Kachalla Musa’s faction in Kachia Forest
- Isah, infamous for violent attacks and linked to multiple atrocities, rejected a Kaduna State peace initiative embraced by Musa’s group and continued criminal activities
- While Isah’s death is a setback for banditry in Kaduna, fears of retaliatory attacks by his loyalists have heightened, prompting calls for increased security measures
Dogo Isah, a notorious bandit leader infamous for terrorizing communities in Kaduna State, has been killed in a violent clash with a rival faction in Kachia Forest.
The confrontation, which occurred on Tuesday, January 7, reportedly stemmed from a dispute over cattle rustling.
Isah, known for orchestrating high-profile attacks in Kachia and Kajuru Local Government Areas (LGAs), died alongside two of his gang members during the gun battle.
Sources confirm the opposing faction was led by Kachalla Musa, a repentant bandit leader who recently embraced a peace initiative from the Kaduna State government, The Punch reported.
Musa's faction had been participating in peace talks facilitated by the government and security agencies.
The initiative, which encourages bandits to surrender and cease hostilities, had also been extended to Isah.
“Dogo Isah rejected the peace offer and continued his criminal activities, including cattle rustling and violent attacks,” said a source familiar with the peace process.
A report by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication, revealed that Isah and his gang attempted to raid Musa’s camp, leading to the fatal clash, The Cable reported.
Isah’s gang had been linked to numerous atrocities in the region, including the deaths of military personnel and attacks on law enforcement.
“Dogo Isah was responsible for the deaths of members of the 305 Artillery Demo Regiment in Kagarko LGA and an officer of the defunct Sect 4 OPWP near Gadan Mallam in 2022,” the report stated.
More recently, Isah’s group ambushed Nigerian Navy personnel at a checkpoint in Kujama on January 5, killing two officers and stealing their weapons.
While Isah’s death is seen as a blow to banditry in Kaduna, concerns remain about potential reprisals from his followers.
“This development has heightened fears among the recently repentant members of Musa’s group, as Isah’s loyalists may seek revenge,” warned Zagazola Makama.
Residents of Kachia and Kajuru LGAs expressed mixed feelings about Isah’s demise.
“It’s a relief to see someone so violent taken out of the equation, but we’re still worried about retaliatory attacks,” said Bala Ibrahim, a farmer in Kajuru.
Security experts urge the Kaduna State government to strengthen its peace initiative and increase patrols in volatile areas to prevent further violence.
Source: Legit.ng
