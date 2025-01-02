Shehu Mahdi, a political commentator, was remanded by a Kaduna court for allegedly inciting terrorism and spreading false claims online

Mahdi\u2019s accusations about a French military base in northern Nigeria were debunked by national security officials and fact-checkers

The court ruled that Mahdi remains in custody until January 14, 2025, as the government stresses the importance of countering misinformation

A Kaduna Chief Magistrate Court has ordered the remand of Shehu Mahdi, a public affairs analyst and political commentator, in a correctional facility.

The decision follows Mahdi’s arrest by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegedly inciting content shared online.

DSS arrests Mahdi following social media post

Mahdi was taken into custody over the weekend after posting a video online claiming that President Bola Tinubu had permitted France to establish a military base in northern Nigeria.

The post, which included a video showing a Nigerian Army officer speaking Hausa with a foreign soldier visible in the background, was uploaded on December 14 but has since been deleted.

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris have categorically dismissed the claims as unfounded.

An investigation by Legit.ng also debunked the assertion, concluding that the allegations of a French military base in Maiduguri, Borno State, were false.

DSS arraigns Mahdi in court

The DSS arraigned Mahdi on Tuesday before Chief Magistrate Abubakar Lamido on charges of conspiracy, aiding and abetting terrorism, and inciting public disturbances.

The alleged offences are in violation of sections 26(2)(3) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022, and section 78 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

During the hearing, Magistrate Lamido ruled that Mahdi would remain in custody at a correctional facility in Kaduna until the next court session scheduled for January 14, 2025.

The DSS released a statement confirming the remand order and reiterating the charges brought against the political commentator.

