Former Sokoto state governor Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa has tendered his resignation letter from the leading opposition PDP

According to the former governor, his reason for leaving the PDP was to pay attention to the new launch Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative (NSYEI)

Bafarawa was a tw0-term governor of Sokoto state and was instrumental in the re-election of Governor Aminu Tambuwa in 2019 election

Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, a former Sokoto State governor, has announced his formal resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added that the move was to focus on the Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative (NSYEI), a newly established platform which was launched at the Arewa House in Kaduna state recently.

Who is Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa?

Bafarawa was a two-term governor of Sokoto state. He presented his resignation letter to Damagum, the PDP national chairman, dated Wednesday, January 8. It was learnt that the letter was officially received at the PDP national secretariat on Monday, January 13.

In the letter seen by Legit.ng, the former governor explained that his move to resign from the PDP was to avoid a conflict of interest between his party membership and the youth empowerment NGO's leadership. He co-founded the NGO in late 2024.

The statement reads in part:

“I will now focus my attention on creating awareness for youth entrepreneurship and empowerment initiatives aimed at making them self-productive, reducing redundancy, and fostering self-reliance.”

Bafarawa sends message to PDP

Bafaware subsequently wished the leading opposition goodwill and the very best for its leadership in future endeavours.

The former governor expressed gratitude for his time in the PDP and appreciated the opportunity given to him to be part of the development of the opposition party and card-carrying member.

He has been a strong member of the PDP and provided the necessary support to former Governor Aminu Tambuwa for a successful re-election bid in the poll in 2019. As of then, he had parted ways with his political godfather and mentor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako (Sarkin Yamman Sokoto).

Tambuwa wins senatorial election

Tambuwa subsequently contested for senator and won after leaving the governor's office. He is currently a member of the 10th Senate in the National Assembly.

Unfortunately, Tambuwa did not retain the state for the PDP and lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC), of which Wammako is now the leader. The current governor of Sokoro is said to be the political godson of Wamako.

See the resignation letter here:

