A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Epe Constituency 1, Abiodun Tobun, has opened up on impeached of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker

Tobun said Obasa was impeached on Monday, January 13 o uphold the “sanctity” and “integrity” of the House

According to Tobun, the 40-member Assembly unanimously agreed to impeach Obasa as Speaker of the House

Ikeja, Lagos state - Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly impeached Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker to uphold the “sanctity” and “integrity” of the House.

Legi.ng earlier reported that Obasa was impeached over alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, corruption, and financial mismanagement.

Photo credit: Gbolahan Owolabi-Dada

The 32 members of the assembly impeached Obasa on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Hon. Abiodun Tobun, who represents Epe Constituency 1, said lawmakers in the 40-member Assembly unanimously agreed to impeach Obasa.

Tobun stated this while speaking with newsmen on Monday, January 13, Channels Television reports.

He said the lawmakers owe the people of Lagos State a duty to ensure that the sanctity and the integrity of the House are restored.

“The Constitution makes it clear that the House has the powers to regulate its proceedings. So, the members of the House felt that they’ve had enough of the Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa and today, we have unanimously agreed that Rt Hon Mojisola Meranda Lasbat become the new Speaker of the House.

“So, it was a resolution concurred to by all members of the parliament and so be it. We cannot open our House and allow this parliament to dwindle. We owe our constituents a duty and we owe Lagos State a duty of ensuring that the sanctity of the House and the integrity of this House are restored.”

Two-thirds of the 40-member legislative house impeached Obasa over alleged misconduct and sundry offenses.

Obasa, who represents Agege Constituency 1 has been Speaker of the Lagos Assembly since 2015 which makes him the longest serving Speaker in the state.

Obasa was replaced by the deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda, representing Apapa Constituency 1.

Meranda became the first female and eight speaker of the state house of assembly following Obasa's impeachment.

Legit.ng recalls that the impeached Lagos Assembly speaker, Obasa's supporters created some drama on Monday, January 13.

The Obasa's supporters who were arrested by the police were captured singing President Bola Tinubu's “On Your Mandate” anthem while in a Black Maria.

The men who created a scene while singing “On Your Mandate” said they were arrested without any explanation.

Sanwo-Olu reacts to Obasa's impeachment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu reacted to the impeachment of Obasa as the speaker of Lagos Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu distanced himself from Obasa's impeachment, which took place on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The governor stated that Obasa's impeachment was purely a legislative matter, and the Assembly handled it in the best way possible.

