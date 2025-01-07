Former President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing of Hajiya Hauwa'u Abubakar, the mother of Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Hauwa'u Abubakar.

Dingyadi is a serving minister under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, Buhari's immediate successor. In a statement released by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Monday, January 6, Buhari described the late matriarch as an "inspiration to everyone".

What Buhari's tribute to Tinubu's minister means?

Buhari's tribute to Hajiya Abubakar highlights her significant impact on those around her. He praised her commitment to family and community and her dedication to upholding values. According to Buhari, these qualities will serve as valuable lessons for future generations.

The former president's condolences were conveyed via a telephone call to Minister Dingyadi on Sunday, January 5. During the call, Buhari expressed his deep sorrow and offered prayers for the repose of Hajiya Abubakar's soul. This personal touch underscores the close relationship between Buhari and Dingyadi, who had served as Minister of Police Affairs in the Buhari administration.

Buhari's message of condolence serves as a testament to his respect and admiration for Hajiya Abubakar and her family. His words of encouragement and support will undoubtedly comfort Minister Dingyadi and his loved ones during this difficult time.

As the nation mourns the loss of Hajiya Hauwa'u Abubakar, her legacy will continue to inspire and motivate those who know her. Her commitment to family, community, and values will be remembered as a shining example of a life well-lived.

How old was Tinubu's minister's mother?

Hajiya Hawa'u Abubakar Dingyadi was 94 years old when she passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2025, after a prolonged illness. The funeral prayer was held the following day, Friday, January 3, 2025, at the Polo Club Area Sokoto Residence of Minister Dingyadi.

Hajiya Hawa'u left behind a legacy of love and family, including two children and many grandchildren. Her passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences, including from former President Buhari, who described her as an "inspiration to everyone".

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Sokoto State Council also paid a visit to Minister Dingyadi to offer their sympathies, praising Hajiya Hawa'u for living a fulfilled and exemplary life. May her soul indeed rest in perfect peace.

Tinubu swore in Dingyadi, Ojukwu, others as ministers

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in seven ministers-designate in a ceremony held in the council chamber of the Aso Rock villa on Monday, November 4

The Senate confirmed the new appointees in the committee after a screening exercise recently

Legit.ng recalls that about two weeks ago, President Tinubu tweaked his cabinet, firing some ministers and restructuring a few ministries

