The former governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai's recent movement with opposition party chieftains including Atiku's allies, has stirred a fresh controversy in the polity

Reacting, the APC has dismissed concerns and explained how El-Rufai cannot be trusted after the 2023 elections

APC chieftains further spoke on what would be the party's reaction if El-Rufai eventually defect to any opposition party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed concerns over the recent political engagement regarding between Nasir El-Rufai, the ex-Kaduna state governor, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's camp, and the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai's meeting stirs controversy

Legit.ng recalled that ahead of the 2027 general elections, Segun Showunmi, convener of the “National Opposition Movement”, revealed that some top politicians met.

According to Showunmi, the meeting was at the residence of Shehu Gabam, the national chairman of the SDP.

Hamza Al-Mustapha, a retired Nigerian Army major and ex-presidential aspirant who served as chief security officer (CSO) to former head of state General Sani Abacha, was at the meeting. Former governor El-Rufai was also present.

However, in an interview on Television Continental’s Politics Tonight on Sunday, January 12, Gabam, denied a political alliance with Atiku and Nasir El-Rufai ahead of the 2027 elections.

He maintained that SDP's priority is to strengthen its structure and offer credible alternatives ahead of the next election.

2027: APC reacts to El-Rufai, Atiku’s romance

Reacting to the development, the national vice chairman of the APC (South-East), Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu, said the ruling party was not worried over the moves by the opposition figures.

He said:

“After our election (in 2023), he displayed himself as a man who cannot be trusted across the regions. The way he disparaged Christians in Nigeria, a secular society, has made him a leper. Nobody goes anywhere close to him. El-Rufai is just desperate for recognition now and I wonder why the media is giving him that attention.

“We are not worried about the unholy alliance because it will amount to nothing. It is just a gathering of disgruntled people trying to lick their wounds. Tinubu remains the president and there is nobody that can stop him in 2027.”

However, the deputy national organising secretary of the APC, Nze Chidi Duru, said that the party cannot currently do anything about the immediate past governor of Kaduna until he takes a position on his political future.

According to him, El-Rufai has a constitutional right to mingle and associate with anybody he likes.

He said:

“We are in a democracy and a republic. Part of what is in our constitution is the liberty to hold views, express views and, of course, the liberty to associate. These are inalienable rights guaranteed in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, long as these meetings are done within the laws of the country, it is welcome.

“But when it (defection) does happen, then the government and particularly the party will respond to it adequately and comprehensively. The party will continue to focus on its manifesto and then, of course, deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of this country.”

