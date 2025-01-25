Some supporters of Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, have reportedly gathered at the speaker's lodge in Ikeja, the state capital

The Obasa's supporters, in their hundreds, stormed the speaker's lodge to give a heroic welcome to the embattled Agege-born politician

Obasa was said to be outside the country as of the time that he was impeached, and his deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was subsequently elected as his replacement

Barely two weeks after his impeachment, the GAC, who were alleged to be instrumental in his removal, visited President Bola Tinubu at the villa in Abuja

The impeached speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa's supporters, have reportedly gathered at the speaker's lodge at Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA Ikeja, on Saturday morning, January 25.

It was learnt that the supporters were putting on pro-Obasa shirts and caps in their scores at the lodge at the state capital.

Mudashiru Obasa's supporters have stormed Ikeja to give him a heroic welcome Photo Credit: @mudashiru_obasa

Source: Twitter

Why Obasa supporters stormed Ikeja

According to The Punch, several sources disclosed that the supporters were planning a heroic welcome for the embattled lawmaker, who was recently impeached by the majority of the lawmakers.

Following the impeachment of Obasa, the House elected his deputy, Mojisola Meranda. She has presided over the house activities since the removal of the speaker. Obasa has also been absent from the sitting.

Obasa was not in Nigeria when the house impeached him on Monday, January 13.

There have been controversies over who is the rightful occupier of the Speaker's Lodge at 47 Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA Ikeja, considering the purported arrival of Obasa, who is no longer officially entitled to the residence.

What people are saying about Obasa's supporters

Some residents in the area said they did not expect the lodge to open for them since Obasa has been impeached. Heavily armed security personnel were present at the area to prevent the breakdown of law and order. However, Obasa was yet to be sighted as of the time of writing this report.

Days after Obasa's impeachment, President Bola Tinubu met with the Lagos Governance Advising Council (GAC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, January 23.

Ojelabi had tweeted on Thursday evening about the meeting between the President and the GAC, which many political pundits have described as the APC's pillar in Lagos.

The GAC was said to have been instrumental in Obasa's removal from office.

